With advances in vaccination against COVID-19, SP drops to 4,000 hospitalized

Balances are close to those recorded in the first week of hospital monitoring of the pandemic

The State of São Paulo registers on this Wednesday (13) the mark of 4,000 people admitted to Infirmaries and Intensive Care Units by Covid-19: there are 4,074 patients, 1,960 in ICUs and 2,114 in clinical beds. The reduction is the result of advances in vaccination, with more than 80% of adults with a complete vaccination schedule (check statistics on the website https://www.vacinaja.sp.gov.br/).

Current data on hospitalization for the disease are similar to those verified in the first week of monitoring the impact of the pandemic on the hospital network in São Paulo, carried out through the Covid-19 Census, created by the State Department of Health for this purpose.

The global number of hospitalized, today, is almost eight times smaller than that registered at the peak of the second wave, which reached more than 31,000 patients with the disease.

Occupancy rates of ICU beds are also among the lowest in the history of the pandemic, with 29.4% in the state and 36.8% in Greater São Paulo.

In the course of the pandemic, so far, there have been 4,384,416 cases, of which 4,209,713 have already been recovered, including 452,552 who were admitted and discharged from the hospital. There were also 150,835 deaths.

Details of the pandemic data are available at www.saopaulo.sp.gov.br/coronavirus.

Data updated on 10/13/2021 – 5:40 pm