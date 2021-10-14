With an 86% chance of going up, Botafogo needs four wins in eight games in Serie B

O Botafogo enters the final stretch of Serie B in a very favorable scenario to return to the first division. With eight games to go, the chance of access was 86%, after the draw with the cruise in Belo Horizonte, according to the calculations of the Department of Mathematics at UFMG.

Of the 24 points in dispute, the team needs to win half to reach the estimated 64 as enough for the team to finish the competition in the top four. Currently, she is in second place, with two points less than the leader Coritiba.

Those 12 points can come with four wins in the remaining eight games. And the team coached by Enderson Moreira will still have four appointments in the Nilton Santos Stadium, three of them against opponents from the bottom of the table: Brusque (next opponent, on the 20th), Worker-PR and trust yourself. The other home game will be against the Guarani, still aiming to go to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

If you leave it to mark the missing points away from home, Botafogo can enter a bumpier road. Among the opponents he will have as a visitor are Vasco and Goiás, both still very involved in trying to climb.

For Enderson Moreira, it is important to score even in adverse situations.

– When you can’t win, not losing is important. The little point can make a difference at the end of the championship – said the coach.