With football breaks and a shower of spoilers, ‘The Masked’ loses its charm before the final

Program is an audience success (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/@ivetesangalo)

the end of the “The Masked Singer Brazil” will happen next Tuesday (19). With good audience and repercussion on social networks, the program presented by Ivete Sangalo fulfilled its role and has everything to win a new season on Globo. However, even with the positive balance, it is worth mentioning some observations that could be improved, as they shook the rhythm of the reality throughout the episodes.

The great advantage of the format is to keep the public’s curiosity to find out who the artists behind the costumes are. Even with all the channel’s care not to leak spoilers, many names were released by the press, such as the identity of Gata Espelhada, previously revealed by Yahoo.

It’s a fact that not everyone who follows “The Masked” is connected to spoilers on the internet, but the good part that fishes this information on social networks (and shortly afterwards confirms by watching the program), ends up losing the magic that reality offers.

A small search on Twitter, for example, is enough to notice that some felt the show cool down and no longer see the need to wait for new episodes to finally have the characters’ revelation.

Another point that broke the rhythm and reached not only the internet audience, which is more worrying, was the soccer break. On Tuesday game nights, the program was simply pushed back to the following week. This made those waiting to watch forget what happened the week before and feel less like watching the next episode. As the maxim says, those who are not seen are not remembered.

“I stopped watching. It got boring, later I see who is the masked one at Fátima Bernardes,” said one netizen. “I think that this business of skipping the week to spend football is a blow”, said another, who changed the reality for “A Fazenda”. “I don’t even watch it anymore because I already know who the participants are,” said a third. “I dropped out after watching three episodes,” he confessed yet another.

That the program was a success is undeniable, but you can’t ignore what the public is saying if the intention is to repeat the dose.

house adjustments

In general, “The Masked Singer” caused the public to feel like they were going into a time tunnel and parked in the 90s, a period in which they took a lot more risks on television, politically incorrect comments were made and paying peeps was part of the routine. .

Who didn’t imagine the program of Gugu, Silvio Santos or Xuxa when they saw those characters performing? Netizens even said that the network could have invested in the format before. The highlight of the reality, even, is to attract all ages. Children are enchanted by the costumes, adults use the knowledge to discover who the artists are, and young people take care of the memes.

Together, the judges also performed a show on their own. Taís Araújo stood out with his gaffes and amusing comments. Simone was also popular with memes and accurate hunches.