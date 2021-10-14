With Fox out of line, what is the new direction for Volkswagen in Brazil?

Listen to the text of this post Listen to the text of this post

The launch of Volkswagen Fox it happened in 2003. A time when SUVs had not yet fallen into Brazilian taste. Today, the market has changed and, for the brand, the model is no longer advantageous. In this sense, the hatch that was born almost 20 years ago to replace the famous Goal (which didn’t happen) has just left the scene to make room for the T-Cross at the plant in São José dos Pinhais (PR). It was, in fact, the second best-selling SUV of the month in Brazil (second only to the Jeep Compass), with almost 5,800 licensed units.

In fact, when the Ford EcoSport awakened the compact SUV segment in the country, the Volkswagen it took him a while to understand that this was the way. However, now, the business has taken off and, in this sense, the brand already has, in addition to the Tiguan, himself T-Cross it’s the Taos. The account still enters the Nivus, which is not quite an SUV, but is positioned as such.

And don’t think it stopped there. By the plans, even the Goal – which is already on the verge absurd R$ 90 thousand in the top-of-the-line version – should become a mini-SUV. It will follow, in this way, the example of those models that promise to be successful here, such as the Nissan Magnite cousins (picture below) and Renault Kiger, for example.

No compacts

As several automakers have joined, Volkswagen must abandon the segment of compact cars altogether. Remember that the up! it has also gone out of line.

Ford’s strategy – when it stopped producing in Brazil, in January – only anticipated a trend. In other words, today, some manufacturers opt for a smaller market share, however, with more profitable models.

This vision is even shared by the CEO of Renault, Luca de Meo, who aborted the arrival of the duo Logan and Sandero of new generation to Brazil. According to the French matrix, the chips will be bet on only one category in Brazil: SUVs. The first of them, however, will be the bigster – a kind of seven-seat version of Duster.

Falling representativeness

Returning to Volkswagen, it is a fact that the brand is entering a new era, where projects of years and years no longer fit and without the possibility of updating. Fox, for example, never changed generations. And what was once a sales success, was ostracized.

In August, the hatch even reached the 30th position in the car sales ranking of Fenabrave (National Federation of Motor Vehicle Distribution). Last month, it rose to 16th, with 2,341 units. But it was too late.

sedans and pickup trucks

For now, the duo Virtues and Pole should remain the same. The latter, by the way, will gain the configuration Track (with adventurous appeal). O Voyage, however, should end his career in the current generation. In contrast, Jetta and the pickup trucks Amarok and Saveiro must also go through new things.

While the Jetta must win a new generation to catch their breath and chase the Toyota Corolla, Amarok must win the new generation that will be made – in South Africa – together with Ford Ranger. Importing to Brazil, however, is unknown. Saveiro, on the other hand, has no appeal against the so-called success Fiat Strada, must leave the scene to make room for tarok, the bet that was presented at the São Paulo Motor Show in 2018 and should go head-to-head with the successful Fiat Toro.

Otherwise, there is electric ones ID.3 and ID.4. Both the hatch and the SUV were confirmed by Volkswagen CEO for Latin America, Pablo Di Si, last week. Both models will be responsible for making VW dive headfirst into the wave of electric cars, as did Audi, Fiat, Nissan, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volvo and company.

Fox Brief History

Created on the PQ24 platform – the same as the fourth generation Polo – the hatch that was born only in the two-door option would be baptized as Tupi. However, the brand gave up on the idea because, in English, the pronunciation would sound, to say the least, strange. After all, “to pee” means “to urinate”. That’s when the brand decided to repeat the feat of years ago and adopt the Fox name, already used in our Voyage over there.

It should be noted that Fox means “fox” in English. In this way, acceptance was immediate. After all, the idea is to be compact and agile like a feline.

However, agility was no longer the strength of the model. Under the front hood, the Fox – which had not changed its face since 2015 – adopted the engine 1.6 8V of 104 hp from the EA111 family. There was only option to manual gear.

innovations

The hatch from Paraná had more than 1.8 million units produced. Of the total, approximately 1.3 million were sold in the domestic market. The rest was exported to different countries around the world.

This success is due to the Fox’s ample internal space, which, despite its lackluster look, had versatility as its greatest attribute. Its higher ground position gave rise to CrossFox. It wasn’t quite an SUV, but it was one of the gateways for Brazilians to fall in love with the “off-road” appeal. It was he who, however, also gave rise to the vans. SpaceFox and SpaceCross.

Economy and controversy

In addition, the Fox was the first Volkswagen model to use the three-cylinder 1.0 12V Total Flex engine, in the BlueMotion version. The economy-oriented configuration was responsible for ensuring, however, special aerodynamics. This generated less drag and, consequently, wasted less fuel. Still in sustainable appeal, Fox pioneered the adoption of the six-speed manual gearbox.

However, you can’t leave the polemics beside. At the end of the last decade, according to information, Fox had a problem caused during extension of the trunk area. Eight people even had their fingers mutilated while handling the back seat. The situation finally caused a recall involving more than 500,000 Fox units.