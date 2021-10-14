With high revenue and income, Globo renews The Masked Singer for 2022· TV News

With a good reputation and high advertising revenue in the first season of The Masked Singer Brasil, Globo and Endemol Shine Brasil reached an agreement to jointly produce a second batch of episodes in 2022. Information has already been given to program advertisers. , and official confirmation must be made in the final, to be shown next Tuesday (19).

There was a strong desire at Globo to renew the partnership. The musical reality show presented by Ivete Sangalo did well in all aspects. The schedule should be maintained next year: in the night band, right after the nine o’clock soap opera. The new batch will also debut in the second half, before the World Cup in Qatar, which starts in November.

With eight episodes shown so far, the musical dispute has an average of 19.2 rating points in Greater São Paulo. It is a 10.30% growth in relation to No Limite 5 (17.4 points), which occupied the hours of Tuesday nights.

Since it debuted, the reality show is already the biggest locus of Globo’s line of shows. It even surpassed Globo Repórter, which usually assumes this leadership when Big Brother Brasil is not on the air, and the series Sob Pressure, which has great appeal to the public.

Another synonym for success is the repercussion on social networks. The Masked Singer Brasil is the most talked about program on Twitter since its debut, on August 10, according to the social network itself. Public interest is reflected in business. Your commercials are full. The final will have special actions, and all of them are sold.

The Masked Singer is not from Boninho

Before the debut, Globo already considered the attraction a commercial success. In all, seven sponsorships were sold — one of them was an unprecedented deal with WhatsApp — and which generated more than R$ 200 million. Ivete Sangalo was chosen for the presentation, even because of her appeal to the advertising market.

The Masked Singer Brasil presented a new business model for Globo. Under the current scheme, the station pays for the finished program and gives away some of its artists, such as Camilla de Lucas, Taís Araujo, Rodrigo Lombardi and Eduardo Sterblich. Endemol also participates in negotiated advertising. Traditionally, Globo centralizes all the production of its attractions

Several areas of Globo rooted for the success of the masked reality show. Masked Singer is the first reality show produced outside the wing of JB de Oliveira, Boninho, in many years on the network. For many people, this brings a necessary freshness to programming.