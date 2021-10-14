With Paolla Oliveira, Diogo Nogueira records the music video made for the actress

Diogo Nogueira revealed a video recording photo with his beloved and left fans curious

The music that Paolla Oliveira (39) won from Diogo Nogueira (40) will have a clip!

This Wednesday, the 13th, the singer shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the recording he made with the actress and left fans eager to check out the couple’s news.

“First spoiler of “Flor de Caña” for you! Thinking here… Could I share this photo?”, he joked when showing the beautiful record with Paolla Oliveira.

In the comments, the followers were curious to check out the music video of Diogo Nogueira for his girlfriend. “Most beautiful couple”, admired the fans. “It’s going to explode with such success”, spoke others.

After taking over the relationship in recent months, Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira have been lavishing love on the social network with clicks full of passion.

In addition, the actress delighted by showing the moment when she got her music from her boyfriend and the gift he made with the song to her.

With the return of Diogo Nogueira’s shows, Paolla Oliveira insisted on accompanying him and stole the show at the event with a daring look. She was also spotted arriving in São Paulo with him for another performance.

See the photo of the video by Diogo Nogueira and Paolla Oliveira:

