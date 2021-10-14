With revision of the FGTS, workers can receive up to R$ 66,000; understand

It is being processed, at the Federal Supreme Court (STF), an agenda that could benefit millions of workers with individual values ​​of up to R$ 66,000. it is about the revision of the monetary correction index of the Employment Compensation Fund – FGTS.

More than 100 million workers who had a balance in the FGTS accounts from 1999 to the present did not undergo the necessary monetary correction, as specified in the action proposed by the Solidarity Party. The FGTS was adjusted based on the Referential Rate (TR), which corresponded to more than 3% per year. It is understood that this TR base didn’t keep up with inflation.

Thus, the loss for workers was very strong and, as a result, the FGTS balance was well below inflation, when in fact it should have followed. The proposal requires the STF to judge as soon as possible for the FGTS to follow an index other than the TR.

The goal is to start calculating the revision by the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) or the Special Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA-E).

How to access the FGTS review

Initially, to obtain this benefit from the revision of the FGTS inflation adjustment index, it is necessary that the worker file a lawsuit in court. This review is not automatic to reach the worker without him provoking justice by guaranteeing the right.

The process can be moved by the individual or by a group, in which case, collective. One of the biggest obstacles is the accumulation of processes in Justice. Altogether, there are 300,000 cases that are stagnant awaiting judgment.

If you are a member who has contributed since 1999, the review is applicable. Just make the request and present the necessary documents, such as CPF, RG, Work Card – CLT, FGTS extract, among others.

A digital calculation base, launched by the Worker’s Guarantee Fund Institute (IFGT), uses the IPCA as its index. The calculator can be accessed on the website. Just inform data, such as year of contribution, years worked and number of minimum wages received.