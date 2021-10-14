With the sale of the Post Office, employees fear default on Postalis

While the government works for the project that will allow the privatization of Correios to move forward in the Senate, there are many doubts regarding the future of Postalis, the pension fund for employees of Correios, with more than 134,000 participants.

For the vice president of Adcap (Association of Postal Professionals), Marcos César Alves Silva, Correios workers foresee a great risk of default on the company’s social security and labor liabilities.

“If the Correios are sold to a company without backing, without real guarantees to cover these liabilities, which together can exceed R$ 10 billion, the risk of default on the workers is significant”, he told the column.

The Special Secretary of the Investment Partnerships Program (PPI), Martha Seillier, said that phase two of the study on privatization is still ongoing and that it is difficult to anticipate any results on the future of Postalis. The government’s expectation is to present the results on Correios’ liabilities, which should be assumed by the buyer, in December.

“Postais suffered a lot from the mistakes of previous administrations, and bringing private efficiency to the company will certainly bring more responsibility also with the management of the fund’s resources,” he said. “We are being very careful with the postal workers in this process.”

Regarding the fear that workers will be affected, the PPI Secretariat stated, in a note, that “the new controller will define the destination of Postalis together with its beneficiaries, and will remain responsible for the existing liabilities in each plan, to the extent of contributory parity provided for in the regulation of the entity, always under the supervision of Previc.”

postcards in numbers

Official data from July 2021 shows that Postalis has 134,000 participants in two managed plans, BD and Postalprev.

The DB plan has a total asset value of R$3.228 billion and a deficit of R$7.663 billion.

The Postalprev plan, on the other hand, has a total asset value of R$5.488 billion and a surplus of R$31.661 million. The values ​​were also informed by the company itself.

general in command

Like the Correios, which is chaired by General Floriano Peixoto, Postalis is under the responsibility of a senior colleague of the president: retired General Paulo Humberto Cesar de Oliveira.

Appointed in December 2019, the general said that he complied with “a friend’s request” to take over the company, which had an intervener of the National Superintendence of Complementary Pension (Previc) for two years and two months, after six consecutive years of leaks.

In the column, the general stated that there will be no loss for the participants with the privatization of the Correios and that “the government and justice can guarantee that”.

“Even if whoever buys ends up with Postalis, the employees will receive their share,” he said. Oliveira also stated that he does not believe that the buyer will intend to get rid of the plan, given the existing structure.

“Our concern here at Postalis is to do our job and deliver it to the next owners of the Post Office in the best possible way. We have to show that we have the expertise to work with this and, if it is abolished, it will lose this structure,” he said.

Image enhancement

Another challenge facing the current President of Postalis is the change in the plan’s image, shaken by recurring cases of corruption.

Last month, the state-owned company was the target of yet another Federal Police operation, called Operation “Amigo Germanico”, to investigate “crimes of money laundering, criminal organization, crimes against the national financial system and corruption” allegedly committed against the institute in previous administrations.

According to the general, one of his work focuses is precisely to collaborate with the operations of the PF and the Public Ministry.

“We provide all the information, and when people are sued by the MP, they are also sued by Postalis, as we are the interested party,” he said.

In a statement, right after the last operation, the state-owned company stated that the operation was “positive news for Postalis, its participants and sponsor, because it is another of the actions that have been carried out in recent years to recover damages caused. for past administrations and accountability of the culprits,” he said.