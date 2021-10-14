Woman asks for help with snakes at home and discovers a nest with 90 reptiles

A North American woman was not pleasantly surprised to discover that nearly a hundred rattlesnakes were living under her house. The reptile rescue service for Sonoma County, California, was triggered on a call that said there were some snakes in the residence, but what they found was far beyond what was expected.

The service director, Alan Wolf, he told on his Facebook profile that he received a call earlier this month from a lady asking for help to remove the snakes and during the rescue, which lasted 3h45, he found 59 chicks and 22 adult rattlesnakes.

Image: Reproduction/Facebook/Sonoma County Reptile Rescue

Alan suspected that there were even more reptiles at the site because the foundations are under rocks, where snakes crawl in and out all the time. So the team went back there twice more and found at least seven Crotalus oregano, a species known as the Pacific rattlesnake. They plan to return by the end of this month to look for more animals.

It is common in this species that females gather in the same space when they are going to give birth, and up to 21 offspring can be born at once. They are poisonous animals, but they usually attack humans only when they feel threatened or in self-defense.