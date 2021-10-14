Woman is awakened by meteorite falling in her room: ‘I jumped out of bed’

A Canadian woman was surprised to be awakened in the middle of the night by a huge rock that crossed her room and landed inches from where she slept. Ruth Hamilton was quite scared, but she was not injured.

The resident of Golden, in the province of British Columbia, told the CBC News that he witnessed what sounded like “a huge explosion” and that debris covered his face. “I jumped out of bed and turned on the lights. I didn’t know what else to do, so I called the emergency number,” he recalled.

Until then, you and the policeman who attended the incident thought that the stone the size of a melon was debris from a construction site in the region.

Woman wakes up with meteorite explosion noise in her bedroom Image: Reproduction/CBC News

It wasn’t until the agent called the place and the workers said they’d seen a kind of shooting star cross the sky that they came to the conclusion that what narrowly missed Ruth was a meteorite.

The discovery was confirmed by professors and researchers at Western University in London.

Peter Brown, from the university’s physics and astronomy department, said the team will try to identify the type of meteorite by next month, but he suspects the rock has broken loose from the solar system’s main asteroid belt.

Although the fact seems absurd, the professor clarifies that this is not the first time that a meteorite has hit someone’s room. The last documented occurrence was last year in Indonesia.