David, 78 years old And Penelope Jackson, 66 years old (photo: Reproduction) In Bristol, England, a woman



confessed



to have killed her husband and then stayed



relieved



with his death. Penelope Jackson, 66,



stabbed



the husband but he did not die at the time, when he learned that the death was confirmed said: “Oh, that’s good!”

The attitude of the viva caught the attention of the police, who said she had better keep quiet and wait for a lawyer, she explained: “No problem. I did it. Because I asked another question, but I did. I did it, I am guilty.”

The crime took place on February 13 and 78-year-old David was stabbed three times by the woman during an argument.

Penelope explained that she was abused and has no regrets. “If I had the chance, I would do it again, even if they imprisoned me for 125 million years, it would still be worth it,” he concluded.

New details of the case are being presented, the prosecution said Penelope called 999 (UK Emergency Services) and told the dispatcher: “The paramedics can help you, I can’t.”

Married for 24 years, ar said to be the victim of



frequent abuses



. In a signed confession, she wrote: “To whom it may concern, I have suffered many abuses over the years. Look at my records. He was a good father. However, the mask fell tonight. That was unforgivable. I accept my punishment, that rots in hell”.

The trial is due in three weeks.