XP and Inter BDRs on Ibovespa? B3 studies possibility

THE B3 (B3SA3) studies changes in the rules of Ibovespa index to integrate BDRs, after the recent success of the high liquidity of the BDRs of the XP and the potential of the BDRs of the Interbank.

Last week, the XP started trading BDRs on B3, giving Brazilian investors access to receipts representing the shares of XP Inc., listed on the stock exchange Nasdaq, in the United States.

In the same week, Inter announced in its corporate reorganization that it also will list these certificates on the Brazilian stock exchange. As a result, the company’s units soared 12% on the day of disclosure.

According to Now Investments, in a report obtained by the Money Times, the integration of BDRs in the Ibovespa index is slightly positive for these volumes.

With the potential changes in the IBOV rules, the broker says that the amount of local business could improve, especially coming from passive funds.

The popularization of BDRs

BDRs are ways for local investors to invest in the shares of global giants. There are currently more than 800 BDRs available to the individual investor at B3.

Under the current rules of the Exchange, these certificates cannot be part of the IBOV, regardless of their liquidity. B3 is reviewing this restriction.

In the September operational preview, not even the interest rate hike slowed the growth of individual investors on the Brazilian stock exchange, reaching a 24% growth in the total number of shares traded, year-on-year.

In absolute numbers, from 27.9 thousand assets traded to 34.7 thousand.

“We believe that the biggest short-to-medium-term risk for B3 is an additional drop in the Ibovespa index on the increase in political and macro uncertainty, affecting cash share volumes,” said analysts at Credit Suisse, in report.

