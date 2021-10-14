Yamaha Unveils Special Edition MT-03 Inspired by Iron Man; meet – 10/13/2021

Yamaha today (October 13) unveiled a special edition of the MT-03 inspired by Iron Man, popular hero of the Marvel universe. This is the fourth model created in collaboration with Marvel, since the partnership was announced at Salão Duas Rodas 2019. Everything indicates that there is a fifth on the way.

MT-03 Iron Man is the fourth model created in collaboration with Marvel and has another one on the way Image: Disclosure

The MT-03 gained a fairing inspired by the Iron Man armor, bringing the color red as a base and graphics in gold. Naked’s special edition is limited to 480 units and is already sold as a 2022 model. The suggested price is R$ 27,790 (excluding shipping and insurance), except for São Paulo, due to the highest ICMS rate in the state.

According to Yamaha, the choice of the MT-03 is due to its two-cylinder engine, 321 cc, which produces 42 hp of maximum power and 3.0 kgf.m of torque. For the Japanese manufacturer, there is a perfect association of design from the new MT-03 LED projector headlamp, which refers to the iconic ballast present in the Marvel hero’s combat suits.

Yamaha MT-03 Iron Man brings the color red as a base and graphics in gold; price is BRL 27,790 Image: Disclosure

For the rest, the 2022 model has no changes compared to the MT-03 presented in 2020. In addition to the new headlight, the naked compact has a fully digital panel and an inverted front suspension. The brakes are disc on both wheels and have an ABS system as standard.

NMax 160 Spiderman to arrive soon

If you haven’t watched the official video of the new MT-03 Iron Man that opens this column, go back there and see. Notice anything surprising? Not? Watch it again until the end.

Next Yamaha model made in collab with Marvel should be the Spider-Man NMax scooter Image: Reproduction

Although it is a promotional video for the new special edition of naked, Yamaha left a small teaser in the last scene. After parking his MT-03 Iron Man, the driver looks to the side and sees the side of an NMax with the inscription “Limited Edition“, ie limited edition.

It is also possible to notice some spider webs, with blue and red colors. Everything indicates that, soon, a special edition of the NMax 160 Spider-Man scooter will also appear, as shown in the SDR 2019.