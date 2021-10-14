‘You Are Soap Maker’ · TV News

Arcrebiano de Araújo and Valentina Francavilla exchanged barbs at dawn this Thursday (14) in A Fazenda 2021. The ex-BBB said that the stage assistant does not know how to justify her attitudes in the game. “You’re a soap dish, you never have an argument,” shouted the pawn.

The tense atmosphere at the headquarters of the rural reality show began as soon as Dayane Mello was consecrated as farmer of the week. In the living room of the mansion, Valentina complained about comments that other inmates had made about her.

“I hope that no one judges me for the friendships I have, only judge me for my attitudes. If someone judges me for the friendships I have, I’ll let you know I’m on my toes. I won’t be like Aline, I will I’m not going to cry. Come and go,” shot the Italian.

Annoyed, Bil claimed that the girl had arrived with “both feet in the door”, but that in live polls she usually takes a cute stance to avoid conflicts. “You can be nervous with me, I’m not afraid of you,” stated the stage assistant to the former No Limite.

“I’m not afraid of you either, no. You’re a soap dish,” countered Bil. “Soap dish, I still didn’t have an argument,” continued the confined. “There is never an argument and there will never be,” added the capixaba.

Next, Valentina stated that she will only position herself in the game when she feels the need: “I will never give an argument when I have no reason. I am not unfair.” “I got over you because I’m playing,” stated the pawn. “So come, I deny it. Come, buddy. I’m not afraid of you,” he added to Italian.

