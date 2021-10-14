You (You) is renewed for Season 4 by Netflix

THE Netflix announced today (13) the renewal of the series you (You) for the 4th season — even before the release of the 3rd year of the series, which debuts on October 15th on the platform. See the news above in a video featuring the production’s star, Penn Badgley [via Variety].

“Reading Caroline’s novel, Greg and I were instantly obsessed with Joe Goldberg and his distorted worldview.”, told the showrunner sera gamble. “And it’s exciting to watch Penn [Badgley] bring Joe to a scary yet attractive life. We are deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support and that people have enjoyed seeing Joe really get it all wrong for the past 3 seasons. The entire You team is excited to explore new dark facets of love in season 4”, completed Gamble to Variety.

you was released in 2018 and follows the story of Joe, a seemingly ordinary man who becomes obsessed when he falls in love with someone.

The first two seasons are available on Netflix and the 3rd season of you premieres on October 15th.