Young person is punched by nightclub security in Porto Alegre

The Civil Police will investigate the accusation of aggression against a young woman committed in the early hours of this Tuesday by the security guard of a nightclub on Rua General Lima e Silva, in the Cidade Baixa neighborhood, in Porto Alegre. According to a report by Record TV RS, the victim, identified as student Valentina Guirland, 20, had a fractured nose and bloodied face and clothes. Wounded, she received medical care at the Hospital de Pronto Socorro.

The young woman was with five friends in the reserved space at the bar, being her second time at the place. The confusion began after a friend of hers was removed from the scene by a security guard, whose reasons are still unclear.

The assault then took place outside the establishment. There was pushing and shoving on the sidewalk and security ended up punching the student in the face. The aggressor was referred by the 9th BPM of the Military Brigade to the Civil Police. “At around 1 am, my friend was expelled from the party and we decided to go out with her. When she was expelled, the security guards were already aggressive and violent with her”, reported Valentina Guirland to the Record TV RS report.

“Everything happened on the street. There was a mess and I was just in the middle. The security guard attacked me, punched me in the nose and I fell headfirst to the ground. I remember my friend picking me up and taking me to the other side of the street. Then the Military Brigade arrived,” said the young woman.

“The security guards should ensure our safety, but it’s the other way around. They are poorly instructed. They should calm the situation, but they often provoke greater violence,” noted the victim. “I’ve already witnessed several facts, a lot of that happens in Porto Alegre”, he found.

One of the club’s three partners, Lucas de Oliveira, accompanied the victim to register the incident for bodily injury at the 2nd Police Station of Emergency Care (2nd DPPA), at the Police Palace. He informed that the security involved will be fired and repudiated the violent action.





“What happened is not the way we instruct our employees. We didn’t imagine that something like this could happen,” Lucas de Oliveira told the Record TV RS report. Regardless of what happened, I understand the act as wrong,” he emphasized, emphasizing that help and help was being provided to the victim.