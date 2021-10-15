00Nation moves HEN1 and LUCAS1 to reserve bank | DRAFT5

After 00Nation not get the rating for the PGL Major Stockholm 2021, the organization announced this Thursday (14), that Henrique “HEN1“Teles and Lucas”LUCAS1” Teles were moved to the reserve bank.
“After the recent RMR tournament, we decided to put HEN1 and LUCAS1 on the bench. The rest of the team traveled to the HQ (office) to redefine and reorient, before starting the new escalation“, communicated the 00Nation.
The team competed for a Major’s spot for IEM Fall: North America in early October, but failed to score any points with five defeats and no Group Stage wins. As a result, 00Nation dropped out of the competition early and stayed out of the PGL Stockholm.
00Nation’s next appointment is the open classification of IEM Winter, which will start this Friday (15). There will be 64 teams competing for two spots for the Closed Qualifier, which already has the presence of complexity, ence, mousesports, Team Spirit, Fnatic and FunPlus Phoenix.
With players on the bench, see what the 00Nation line-up looks like:
Vito “kNg” Giuseppe
Leonardo “leo_drk” Oliveira
Vinicius “v$m” Moreira
Alencar “trk” Rossato
Raphael “mushroom” Camargo (coach)
Henrique “HEN1” Teles (Inactive)
Lucas “LUCAS1” Teles (Inactive)