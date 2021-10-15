30,000 jobs are at risk at Volkswagen; understand

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess presented to the company’s board scenarios for the energy transition towards electrification. This includes efficiency measures and suggests that 30,000 jobs could be at risk. With the news, the automaker’s shares closed higher.

Stifel analysts say that “Diess’ aggressive approach is needed to keep the Wolfsburg plant competitive, especially now with a new plant from Tesla which will soon start producing cars just 250 km away”.

Competition from new entrants in the German market, such as the American Tesla, has pressured the manufacturer to accelerate its transformation, Diess said at the time.

Analysts predict a third quarter “very weak for the Volkswagen brand, although the reasons are different (temporary shortage of chips), which should give reason to the executive’s call for efficiency measures.” With information from Valor.

Read too:

1- Concerned about attacking the PT, Ciro Gomes misses Santa Day and is detonated in the networks

2- Military lawyer blames can collector for the death of a musician with 80 shots in Rio

3- Prevent Senior Case: ANS establishes technical direction to investigate the conduct of the health operator

Volkswagen shares

Separately, Manager Magazin reported that Volkswagen is considering taking the charging and energy unit to the stock exchange, as well as the battery division, in the near future.

The manufacturer’s preferred shares closed up 2.74%, quoted at 193.44 euros.