4 out of 10 companies considered changing their address in the pandemic – News

The restrictive measures caused by the new coronavirus pandemic and the rent inflation skyrocket made 37% of establishments evaluate the change of business address. Of these, 11% effectively changed their place of activity, according to a survey conducted by Instituto Locomotiva commissioned by VR Benefits.

Among the main reasons that drove the thought for change are the reduction in rent (65%) and the lower flow of people (32%) during the pandemic. Another 19% say they started to run the business from their own home and 5% chose to work closer to home. Among those who migrated, 60% now work in residential neighborhoods.

For Priscila Abondanza, executive director of VR Benefits, the survey shows that businesses had to reinvent themselves to get through this difficult time. “The movement of migration from shopping centers to residential neighborhoods is a clear example of strategies used by restaurant owners to reach the end customer with lower fixed costs,” she says.

The study also collected the financial impacts brought about by the pandemic. Among the businessmen interviewed, 85% said they needed to cut costs, 60% said they had negotiated prices and terms with suppliers and 29% revealed the need to take out a loan.

Operation

With the relaxation of restrictive measures, 94% of establishments returned to operation. However, 7 out of 10 owners regret that the movement is still lower than in the pre-pandemic period, especially in restaurants.

Another legacy of the pandemic for commercial establishments involves the inclusion of contactless means of payment in operations. The Locomotiva Institute shows that the use of cards by mobile phone approximation to make payments reached 87%.

“Restaurants began to sell through new channels, such as WhatsApp, and to use new payment methods, such as the payment link and, later, Pix. For workers, this meant more convenience, security and time,” says the executive director of VR marketing, Paulo Roberto Grigorovski.

permanent changes

The survey also reveals that the care imposed on establishments as a result of the health crisis is here to stay.

Asked about which protective measures will be permanently adopted, 92% cited the cleaning and disinfection of the environment, 86% the availability of alcohol gel to customers, 82% the need for a more open and ventilated environment.

Another 67% confirmed the effectiveness of using contactless payment methods and 60% remembered the implementation of the digital menu as resources that will be maintained.