5 numbers that reflect advances in vaccination in Brazil

On Wednesday (13/10), Brazil surpassed the mark of 100 million people fully vaccinated against covid-19.

The symbolic number comes at a time when other indicators also show a considerable improvement in the pandemic scenario in the country.

And one thing has to do with the other: while several factors can contribute, vaccination is the main ingredient that helps explain this positive change, according to a series of studies and statistical analyses.

Check below five numbers that help to understand the current moment of the health crisis in Brazil and what they signal for the coming months.

1) Almost half of the vaccinated population

So far, just over 150 million Brazilians have received the first dose of the immunizing agent that protects against covid-19, according to the Ministry of Health.

Of those, 100 million are fully immunized — either with two doses of vaccine or with Janssen’s single-dose product.

If we make a quick comparison with the United States, for example, it is easy to see how the pace of vaccination in Brazil continues to rise.

According to the website Our World In Data, which compiles data on the pandemic, 65% of Americans have taken at least the first dose of the vaccine. This percentage is already over 72% among Brazilians.

In the number of doses applied daily, the US reached a peak in April and, since then, the pace of new vaccines has been in constant decline.

Already Brazil, which had a first half marked by lack of doses, which certainly affected the pace of the campaign at that time, went through a considerable growth in the campaign from June and July. There were several days when more than 2 million Brazilians went to get the vaccine.

2) One tenth of daily deaths

A graph available in the Covid-19 Observatory Bulletin, of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (FioCruz), published on October 6, shows that, while the percentage of vaccinated Brazilians rises, deaths fall consistently in the country.

The death and vaccination graphs follow completely different trajectories in Brazil Image: FIOCRUZ

The daily moving average of deaths, which includes data from the last seven days, also had a considerable reduction: according to a survey by the National Council of Health Secretaries, Conass, Brazil currently has about 300 daily deaths.

This rate is repeated for the first time since November 2020, when we were at the end of the first wave of covid-19 in the country.

In the worst moment of the pandemic so far, in April 2021, Brazil even registered a moving average of 3,124 deaths per day — a number that is ten times greater than that observed today.

This does not mean that 300 deaths every 24 hours is a good thing, on the contrary. It is necessary that this number drop even more for the country to be in a really calm situation.

Moving average of deaths by covid-19 is at its lowest level since November 2020, when the first wave of the pandemic in the country ended Image: CONASS

3) Seven times smaller number of cases

Conass moving average graphs also show that the rate of covid-19 diagnoses has dropped significantly: in July, Brazil peaked at 77,000 daily cases.

We currently have 11,000, a rate almost seven times lower.

Again, 11 thousand diagnoses cannot be considered as little. But the last time we had reached such a level was in May 2020.

Moving average of covid-19 cases is also at its lowest since May 2020 Image: CONASS

4) Less than 50% of beds occupied in most states

In addition to positively impacting covid-19 cases and deaths, vaccination also has a clear effect on hospitalizations related to respiratory infections in the country.

It is worth remembering here that the available vaccines were tested and approved for precisely this purpose: to stop the most serious cases, which usually require hospitalization and intubation.

The latest bulletins from the FioCruz Observatory Covid-19 show that the bed occupancy rate in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is at a low alert level in most Brazilian states.

The only exceptions are Espírito Santo, which has 75% of beds occupied and is at a medium alert level, and the Federal District, which is in a critical situation, with 83% of the units currently in use.

Occupancy rate of ICU beds is at a low level in much of the country Image: FIOCRUZ

From a historical perspective, you can see how the situation evolved between January and October 2021. At the beginning of the year, the situation became very critical, starting with Amazonas.

At the end of March, practically all of Brazil was painted red, which indicates a maximum alert level, according to FioCruz parameters.

Between the end of March and the beginning of April, much of the country was at a critical level of occupation of ICU beds Image: FIOCRUZ

As of August, the scenario gradually became more stable and calm, with some occasional variations, such as a sudden increase in Rio de Janeiro, which soon returned to normal.

And, according to some studies published in recent months, hospitalizations and deaths are mostly concentrated in people who have not been vaccinated or are with an incomplete regimen, which only reinforces the importance of the immunization campaign.

5) Transmission rate cut in half

The last positive data comes from Imperial College, in the United Kingdom: Brazil has the lowest transmission rate since the periodic survey was started in April 2020.

This index is currently at 0.60. In practice, this means that every 100 people infected transmit the virus to another 60.

Due to the study’s margin of error, the number can vary between 0.24 to 0.79 ? that is, 100 infected individuals transmit the virus to another 24 to 79, respectively.

In March, when the second wave began to form across the country, this number reached above 1.23 (double the current rate), which means that 100 infected “passed” the virus to another 123 people.

According to Imperial College, when the index is below 1, it means a drop in the rate of contagion, as the number of transmissions is lower than that of people who are already infected. Now, if the rate is higher than 1, this is a sign that the pandemic is expanding, as more and more people are coming into contact with the virus.

The worst has gone?

Faced with so much good news, is it safe to say that Brazil is moving towards the end of the pandemic?

At the moment, experts and epidemiological reports have adopted a position of cautious optimism. This means that the improvement must, yes, be celebrated and exalted, but it is necessary to take some precautions so that the situation does not worsen again in the coming months.

The first step is to keep up with the vaccinations. Those who still need to take the second dose must go to the clinic on the stipulated date, while the elderly and health professionals also need to pay attention to the schedules for receiving the third dose.

Although the vaccination campaign against covid-19 has advanced, it is far from over Image: GETTY IMAGES

The evaluations of scientists and physicians also reinforce the need to follow basic preventive measures, especially the use of good quality masks, which seal the entire face, and be careful with agglomerations, especially in closed places with little air circulation .

With a year and a half of pandemic and a general feeling of fatigue, the current moment no longer seems to require those rigorous lockdowns.

“It is to be expected that, after 18 months of the pandemic, the exhaustion of the population and the urgency of resuming some activities will end up influencing a certain relaxation of the measures. Even with restrictive measures in progress, circulation is intense. release for major events, such as New Year’s Eve and Carnival, can create the mistaken impression that it is time to think, on a national level, about the complete opening of face-to-face activities”, points out the Boletim Observatório Covid-19, by FioCruz.

But it is important to avoid, even those who already have two or three doses in their arms, closed and poorly ventilated spaces, places where there are crowds, with people very close to each other, and social interactions with close physical proximity and for a long time.

“The recommendation is that, while the country moves towards an ideal level of vaccination coverage, measures of physical distance, use of masks and hand hygiene are maintained and that activities that represent greater concentration and agglomeration of people only be carried out with proof of vaccination”, conclude the FioCruz specialists.