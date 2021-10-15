5 reasons to buy shares immediately, according to Bank of America

With 71% upside potential, the shares of root (ROOT4) must be purchased immediately, evaluates the Bank of America in a report that lists 5 actions to build a position in the biofuels producer.

The company’s assets, who made their IPO on August 4th, have played in line with the Ibovespa (IBOV) since then.

“In our view, this is not justified, despite the headlines in the sugar and alcohol sector in recent weeks, and there are many reasons to be optimistic about the action. Raízen has a very attractive risk and reward profile, in our opinion, and is one of our main options in our coverage”, point out Isabella Simonato and Guilherme Palhares.

5 reasons to buy

1 – Commodity price rally. “Sugar and ethanol prices are up 18% and 11% in reais, and provide upside risk to our fiscal year 2023 estimates (mostly on the ethanol side). For a 10% change in our sugar and ethanol price assumptions, our EBITDA changes by 8% (assuming there is no sugar hedge)”.

two – Announcement of E2G and energy and biogas contracts. “The company has been delivering more than expected in new 2nd generation ethanol (E2G), biogas and electricity projects.”

3 – Improved operational performance. “The results highlighted the continuous improvement in Raízen’s operating performance. The level of total cane per hectare reached an average of 73 in the quarter, down 4% year-on-year, while for São Martinho (SMTO3) it was 15% lower”.

4 – A strategic biofuels holding company: “The renewables division is Raízen’s largest, accounting for 40% of adjusted Ebitda for fiscal year 2022. Over the next 10 years, half of the company’s EBITDA growth should come from biofuels.”

5 – Attractive review: “We see several growth opportunities that drive compound annual EBITDA EBITDA growth between FY 2022 and 2025 of 10% and mid-term projects that can more than double EBITDA in 10 years.”