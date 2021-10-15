6 signs in the nails that can indicate illness

Photo: Pixabay





Signs that something in your body is not working can be visible on your hands. According to experts, nails can indicate hormonal problems, nutritional deficiencies and even lung disease and diabetes.

“Any change may not be a coincidence. If your nails are unhealthy, either because of their color or appearance, they may be giving away a lot about how the body is doing. Even though the nail is a dead tissue, the part that benefits from good nutrition is only the matrix, which receives vitamins and minerals for its formation, so it is important to pay attention”, says Adriana Vilarinho, member of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD) and the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD)

The dermatologist doctor listed 6 of the main changes that can occur in the nails and need to be observed. See the list below:

1. Very light nails – according to Adriana, excessively pale nails can indicate nutritional deficiencies or even hormonal problems, and it can also be a lack of protein or iron, indicating anemia.

2. Very whitish nails – it can be a sign of liver disease, kidney disease, cirrhosis, heart failure, diabetes, fungal infection or even a genetic alteration and an indication of diseases such as vitiligo and leprosy.

3. White spots – can be caused by hormonal variations throughout the menstrual cycle. Usually do not indicate any health problem, but can arise with the use of some antibiotics or diseases such as vitiligo and leprosy, for example.

4. Yellowish spots – it can usually be an indication of lung disease, liver disease, psoriasis, fungal infection, diabetes, or even a reaction to some medication.

5. Ripples on the surface – are a natural consequence of aging. But this aspect can also appear after infectious diseases, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, lupus or as a reaction to stronger medications, as in the case of chemotherapy.

6. Cracks – the best thing to do, in this case, is to reduce the use of enamels, acetones and chemicals. It can also be a sign of vitamin deficiency, iron, folic acid, malnutrition, endocrine disorders or thyroid problems.

Know how to properly care for your nails

More than aesthetics and self-care, nail care is essential to keep them healthy. However, if any of the above signs appear, it is important to seek out a qualified healthcare professional to observe on a case-by-case basis.

Only doctors can make a proper diagnosis, as well as indicate the treatment to be carried out.

The doctor makes simple recommendations to maintain care in this region :

– always cut in a square shape to prevent them from getting stuck, especially the toenails;

– do not remove the entire cuticle, as it is a protection that prevents infection by fungi and bacteria;

– never share pliers, sandpaper, toothpicks and scissors;

– include protein-rich foods in the routine;

– dry very well to prevent mycoses;

– wear gloves in household tasks, if possible, and when handling cleaning or toxic products;

– do not chew;

– prefer anti-allergic products

