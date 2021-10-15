A 91.7% increase in aircraft fuel could slow the resumption of the Brazilian airline industry

Image: Natal airport





According to latest data from the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC).

The successive record rates of the dollar against the real this year are also worrying, factors that could threaten a more consistent resumption of Brazilian commercial aviation and have been putting pressure on airline ticket prices. Despite this challenging scenario, in the last five months there has been an increase in the supply of domestic flights and air fares are below pre-pandemic levels.

ANAC’s most recent survey shows that the real average domestic air fare for the second quarter of 2021 decreased by 19.98% compared to the same quarter of 2019, the period prior to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The average ticket price was BRL 388.95, compared to BRL 486.10. ABEAR highlights that any comparison of ticket prices with reference to the year 2020 takes into account the lowest historical values ​​due to the impact of the pandemic. Last year, the domestic air fare was R$376.29, the lowest price in 20 years.

Structural costs

The QAV is the item of greatest economic inefficiency for Brazilian airlines, together with the increase in the dollar rate against the real, as 51% of the sector’s costs are indexed to the US currency. ABEAR’s most recent QAV survey reveals that, in the first half of 2021, the average price of fuel at the pump in Brazil was 24.6% higher than in the United States. The fact that Brazil is the only country in the world that has a regional tax on QAV, the ICMS, contributed to this distortion.

Foreign companies, in turn, do not pay this tax to supply in national territory.

“That’s why an international trip is often cheaper than a domestic flight, considering similar distances. One of the pillars of ABEAR is the alignment of Brazilian rules with the best international practices, so that there are equal conditions in global competition that increase the efficiency of Brazilian airlines”, says the president of ABEAR, Eduardo Sanovicz.

