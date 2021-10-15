‘A Fazenda 13’: Rico’s team exposes strategy prints from Marina Ferrari’s advisors | Television



Rico’s team exposes Marina Ferrari reproduction

Published 10/14/2021 5:43 PM

Rio – If the atmosphere is tense between Rico Melquiades and Marina Ferrari inside “A Fazenda 13”, outside the confinement, the teams of the participants are in conflict on social networks.

After Rico said that Marina Ferrari was his friend outside of reality and walked away from him because of a request from the staff, the comedian’s team released, on Thursday (14), prints of “Close Friends” of Marina’s official profile on Instagram. In the images, the team from Alagoas asks her “true friends” to post photos with the girl and play a video of Marina talking to Rico inside the reality show to show that she is “good”.

“Our Marininha is being attacked a lot (by Rico’s departure). So we would like you, her friends, to help us convey to the public what she is as a person and as a friend”, says a text of a print.

During the formation of the fields last Tuesday (12), Marina denied that she was a friend of Rico’s outside of “A Fazenda”. The pawn countered and explained that he talked to Marina on WhatsApp whenever he could and frequented the peoa’s house.