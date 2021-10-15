A woman discovers she has 2 vaginas when she asks: ‘Which one do I put tampon on?

One woman discovered that she was only living with two vaginas at age 16, after a conversation about intimate health with her mother. Now 24 years old, Australian Tee Barlett said she didn’t see anything unusual in her body, until she decided to ask which cavity she should put a tampon.

The teenager’s mother was immediately concerned about the situation and began a race for a diagnosis, which led the young woman to know that she had the so-called “vaginal septum”, a congenital anomaly formed during pregnancy in which tissue divides the vagina into two parts, as explained by the Children’s Hospital of Colorado (USA).

This septum, which can appear in different ways on the genitalia, even blocks the menstrual flow in certain cases, when positioned horizontally.

“At the time, I didn’t communicate with my mother about ‘uncomfortable’ subjects,” detailed the young woman in an interview with British agency Caters. “But one day I was talking to my best friend and my mom and I finally asked which hole the tampon should be put in, the left or the right.”

Tee says her mother immediately replied that there weren’t two holes. They even argued after the young woman “got defensive,” but ultimately the adult suggested that the two make an appointment with a doctor.

“The two doctors I went to ignored everything I said and made me feel crazy,” laments the Australian, about her first experience in seeking a diagnosis. “The second doctor looked over there [a genitália], then looked back at me and said ‘no, it’s normal’; and almost kicked us out of there.”

“I came out of there shocked. Thinking I was crazy for thinking I had two vaginas. I was starting to doubt myself,” she reports.

It was only after the unpleasant experiences that the teenager visited a third doctor, who, for the first time, looked at a photo taken by the teenager herself. He initially admitted that the patient had two vaginal openings but said they “looked normal.” It was only after a second consultation that the professional referred the young woman to a gynecologist.

At the specialist, Tee was warned that the anomaly could make her sex life difficult, as the space for penetration was half the normal space.

As the young woman was already dating, with the same boy with whom she still has a relationship, she decided to remove the septum just 6 months after the diagnosis, at age 17, as she said in her TikTok account, in which she says she wants to make other girls aware of the problem.

Also according to the woman, after undergoing tests such as x-rays, it was attested that her septum completely divided the vaginal canal, reaching almost to the cervix.

“Apparently, the vaginal septum is normal in babies still in the womb, but it should dissolve,” explained the Australian. “And mine never dissolved and was a little thicker and longer than usual, which is why I had to undergo surgery.”

She says that since she started sharing her story with other women, she has received many reports of similar situations.

“So many girls commented that they have the same thing and that they didn’t know it wasn’t normal. I’m glad I’m not the only one. “said Tee. “It’s something I don’t care about anymore. That was me, but now it’s over and I’m fine.”