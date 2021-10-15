A woman has a perforated lung during acupuncture; is this common to occur? – 10/14/2021

A 26-year-old woman had her lung perforated during an acupuncture session in Sorriso, Mato Grosso. To UOL, Jéssika Germiniani said that she went to a masseuse to resolve a pain in her neck on Monday (11), when the professional suggested that she also undergo acupuncture, a technique that consists of applying needles to the skin in order to prevent and treat problems and promote health.

After performing the session, Jéssika felt pain and difficulty breathing, but the masseuse said it was part of the technique. When he finally decided to look for a hospital, he discovered that his lung was perforated, with a diagnosis of pneumothorax.

“They did a tomography and it already showed that the lung was compressed and that I would need to undergo emergency surgery to place the drain. At first, I thought it would be something quick, but I’m still hospitalized, with a lot of pain. The drain it’s between the ribs, I can’t sleep well, it’s very difficult,” he said.

It is common?

According to André Tsai, acupuncturist and president of the CMBA (Brazilian Medical College of Acupuncture), this is not so common to occur during a session. “Even though it is a rare occurrence, with a safe and efficient technique, with less than 2 centimeters of penetration by a fine needle, it is already possible to produce damage like this”, he explains.

That’s why it is important that professionals are qualified to perform this practice. “Acupuncture must be performed by a specialist physician. The advantage is that he will have anatomical knowledge of the body, how far the needle can go, its inclination and sizes. This is because, for each region of the body, a size is needed needle,” he says. “Although rare, the doctor is also able to diagnose complications, should they occur.”

The most common symptoms are severe chest pain and shortness of breath. It’s critical to go to an emergency room if these signs appear—just as Jessika did. Otherwise, in a few days, the person could die.

See the main cares during acupuncture

Choose a qualified professional, trained to perform the technique;

The place must be sanitary conditions to perform acupuncture, with proper disposal of needles and materials that help in the session (cottons, for example);

The professional must use disposable and sterile needles.

Tsai emphasizes that this type of procedure cannot be done “anywhere”. “It is an invasive procedure, by definition. We cannot, in terms of health surveillance, do it in the back of a backyard, anywhere. We have to value the good practices of acupuncture”, he explains.

It is important to emphasize that the technique is safe, if performed by qualified professionals, as explained in the text. Including, acupuncture is part of the Integrative and Complementary Practices of the Ministry of Health. However, the folder does not go into details about which health professional can perform the procedure, citing only that he is “capable and qualified” for this. In an ordinance published in 2006, talking specifically about care in the SUS (Unified Health System), the ministry cites “acupuncturists” as the indicated professionals.

“The ideal is to have official training, with a class council to supervise this professional”, he says Tsai. The doctor also mentions two websites that offer the search service for qualified professionals, such as this one from the CFM (Federal Council of Medicine) or this one from the CMBA.

Sign of pain? Look for a doctor

Another important point is that acupuncture, according to several studies, does help to treat pain, such as in the back or in cases of migraine. But it is important that this person, before seeking a massage therapist or acupuncture itself, go through an appointment with a doctor, as Tsai explains.

“Pain is an alert, it is the body saying that something is not right, that it is inflamed or with some injury. So, before any therapeutic treatment, the ideal is to seek a doctor”, says the specialist.

Thus, it is possible to find ways to treat pain, in a joint and multidisciplinary way, with physicians, physiotherapists, in addition to physical educators. “All of this will bring physical and mental well-being to the patient. This is the philosophy of acupuncture: seeing the patient as a whole, with an integrative approach.”