Abel asked the Palmeiras cast to join in a motivational conversation

Abel Ferreira gathered the cast for a conversation before training at the Football Academy (Photo: Cesar Greco)

O Palmeiras performed again this Thursday (14), at the Soccer Academy, and began preparations for the duel against Internacional. Before training, coach Abel Ferreira gathered the squad on the field for a conversation.

According to the report of the OUR LECTURE, Abel’s speech did not carry any content of reprimand or demand, but rather motivation.

The coach asked for the group to unite around the second consecutive Libertadores final – which takes place in just over a month – arguing that the best results came when the players focused on themselves, without giving importance to external factors.

Finally, Abel stated that there is no reason for them to doubt the work that is being done by everyone, despite the current streak without victories.

There are seven games without winning for the first time since 2012, Verdão occupies the 5th position in the Brasileirão table, but with the worst campaign of the returno. Palmeiras will train again this Friday (15th), at 10 am, at the Football Academy, and will return to the field to face Internacional, on Sunday (17), at 4 pm, at Allianz Parque.

