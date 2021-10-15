About to renew with Flamengo, 17-year-old jewel is featured in Madrid newspaper: ‘Imparável’

Protagonist of the massacre of the Flamengo about Palmeiras in the semifinals of the Brazil U-17 Cup, which ended 12-6 for Rubro-Negro in the aggregate, Matheus França made headlines in Madrid’s “Diário AS”. This Thursday, one day after the last victory of the Rio de Janeiro club over São Paulo in the tournament, the publication highlighted its performance and the current stage in his career:

– Flamengo’s base does not stop generating interesting names, which are capable of making the leap to Europe and having a good performance. The last one to echo strongly was that of Matheus França, after beating Palmeiras in the semifinals of the Brazil U-17 Cup, with four goals in the first match and two more in the second duel – published the Spanish vehicle about the attacking midfielder, adding:

– Unstoppable. […] Matheus França, capable of appearing in all sectors of the attack, has evolved very quickly this season and has gradually emerged as one of the most important figures in the team.

The “AS” also mentioned that Victor Hugo and Petterson are other jewels in the category and that Matheus França, remembered that he is about to renew with Flamengo, is inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo regarding body care, for example.

