Acclaimed Neymar, requests for Gabigol and vibration: the team’s reunion with the fans

More than 800 days after the last time the team played with fans, the Brazilian team once again presented itself before the eyes of fans in style: rout over Uruguay 4-1, last Thursday, for the qualifiers for the World Cup.

At the Arena da Amazônia, the atmosphere was one of party, vibration and support. Something already expected due to the climate that had unfolded in the city since Monday, when Brazil landed in baré lands.

+ Raphinha and Neymar thrill fans in Brazil’s rout over Uruguay; see memes

+ Will Neymar play his last Cup at age 30? See when Brazilian national team players played their last World Cup

On the field, a resounding victory for the Selection and that could have been for a bigger score. Outside, applause for Neymar, Lucas Paquetá and requests for Gabigol – which soon became sounds of joy when the Flamengo player entered the field.

> See and simulate the Qualifiers table!

Neymar and Gabigol, by the way, were the most acclaimed players by the public in Manaus. No. 10 received cheers of encouragement from the teams’ announcement, even before the ball rolled. On the second side, even because a large part of the local fans are Flamengo fans, he was one of the most praised.

The fans’ entry into the Arena da Amazônia was marked by peace, the same scenario found with the ball rolling: no fights, music and support for the national team.

Those who thanked, of course, were those commanded by Tite. Brazil returned to playing ball as it had not been seen for a long time and they achieved an important victory.