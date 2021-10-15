Activist who wore panties to lasso donkey takes care of more than 500 animals in Greater Fortaleza | Ceará

The moment when Stefani Marinho Rodrigues, 41 years old, had the unusual attitude to remove the animal from a busy road happened last Sunday (10) and was shared on the social networks of the non-profit shelter Anjos da Protección Animal (APA), from the which she is president. (Watch the video above.)

Born in Fortaleza, the youngest of nine siblings, Stefani’s relationship with animals came from childhood, encouraged by her father Luiz Américo, a retired military policeman, who rescued stray dogs from the street to raise.

“I grew up surrounded by animals. My father was an activist and he felt pity for the animals he saw on the street, so he took them to our house, which was very spacious. We already had 50 dogs and cats at home. At that time, he used the salary to keep the animals rescued,” recalls Stefani.

Over time, the family’s residence, in Bairro Ellery, started to get small for the amount of animals rescued and Stefani encouraged his father to buy a bigger space. The site is now the shelter’s headquarters.

“In 2015 we started to receive many complaints, inspection visits and I told my father that it was time to formalize the institution and buy a place to take the animals. And so he did, acquired the property, worked on the construction of the building, we documented the NGO and my father continued to maintain it,” says the activist.

Shortly after the formal creation of the APA and construction of the headquarters, Luiz Américo discovered liver cancer and died at the age of 86. With the death of her father, Stefani was in charge of the institution and continued the work with the help of her mother and husband, however, currently, the shelter depends on donations to continue operating.

“Today we cannot take any more animals to the shelter, due to food. Every day it is a challenge to keep the animals”, says the president of the APA.

‘I’ve been through a lot of trouble because of animals’

According to Stefani, having to take off her panties to hold a donkey was not the first situation she faced in the fight for animals. The activist reports that about a year ago she was called upon by other protectors to rescue a dog wounded by a knife in the municipality of Aracoiaba, in the interior of Ceará. At the time, according to the activist, she had to leave the place with the help of the police.

“I left in a hurry, because the animal was being threatened. The man claimed that the dog advanced on him, but I disbelieve this version, as he is a very docile animal, both with an agent, like the other animals in the shelter. Today he is still here, healthy”.

On another occasion, the activist remembers that she has already walked more than 30 kilometers with a pregnant donkey, which she saw being exploited in a street in the city of Caucaia.

“I took advantage of the moment the man left her [jumenta] lying on the track, I stopped my car, bought a rope in a warehouse near the place and walked with the pregnant donkey towards a stud farm that was part of the shelter. At that time, we didn’t have transport to take the animal and it was the only way I found it.”

Even hydrating and hydrating the animal, Stefani came to have sunstroke due to the long walk exposed to the sun. “It was worth it! Nowadays she has her puppy and it’s here. I’ve been through a lot of trouble because of animals,” he declares.

Among the animals sheltered by the NGO are dogs, cats, donkeys, pigs, sheep and even a marmoset, known in Ceará as soim, abandoned at Stefani’s doorstep.

“I believe that the person who was there was no longer able to create. [sagui fêmea] he is docile, very dependent, he has already taken all the vaccines”.

The APA shelter has divided spaces for animals, with areas just for dogs, another for cats and another for large animals. Three employees help with care and a veterinarian is responsible for their health.

The NGO acquired a piece of land next to the building and expects to increase the shelter, but there is still no funding for construction.

“We take care of them as unique. We don’t have our animals as numbers, but as unique beings that need care. We don’t want confined animals, we want free animals, released,” said Stephani.

