Adam Warlock appears in new trailer, check it out

After announcing Will Poulter as Adam Warlock for the third film in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Eidos Montreal released the trailer for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. The action-packed, multi-character teaser set to Motley Crue’s “Kickstart My Heart” ultimately reveals the entry of Adam Warlock.

His silhouette and cape indicate that he will be involved in the game, and fans raved about the news. On Twitter, a fan asked if he was really the hero, then the game’s official account responded with the surprised-eyed emoji.

In the teaser we also see Gamora frantically juggling enemies in the air and Peter Quill swiping at enemies with double blasters. Guardians of the Galaxy will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC on October 26th.

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy (PS4, PS5 and Xbox One)

