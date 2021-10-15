Adele releases single “Easy On Me” and reveals music video; watch

Adele is officially back. The British pop diva unveiled her newest single, “Easy On Me”, now with a music video. This is the first new material released by the singer since 2015, year of album release 25, which generated hits like “hello” and “When We Were Young“. Listen to the new song above.

In the lyrics, Adele laments her lost innocence and asks: “Take it easy with me baby / I was still a child / I barely had a chance to / Feel the world around me / I didn’t have time to choose what I chose to do / So take it easy with me”.



The clip is also a great highlight in itself. Photographed in black and white through lenses directed by the Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan (mommy), he brings Adele leaving an empty house and hitting the road towards a new stage. After crossing paths with people who bring back old memories, she is transported back to the empty house, where sound and image reach a crescendo that restores the video’s colors.

On Twitter, fans quickly pointed out how the images establish “Easy On Me” as the end of a trilogy comprised of clips from the singer’s other two hits, “Rolling in the Depp” and “Hello.” In the first, she built a house. In the second, he started to live in it. Now she leaves. See below.

“Easy on Me” arrives the day after the announcement that“30”, her newest studio album, will hit digital platforms on November 19th. In preparation for launch, theUtdoors campaigning for the record were seen around the world in recent days, and shortly thereafter Adele changed the look of her networks and official websites to match the colors of the ads.