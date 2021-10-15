Adele’s launch hits 25 million views in less than 24 hours

British singer Adele released on Thursday night (14) the song “Easy On Me”, accompanied by a new video. This is the singer’s first novelty since 2015, when she released the 25th album. The video has already garnered over 25 million views, even before completing 24 hours on YouTube.

The song is part of the artist’s new project, the compilation “30”, to be released on November 19 – which, according to the singer, should thrill listeners with the story of her divorce from Simon Knecki, to whom she was married for five years and had a child.

The lyrics relate a moment of fragility, where Adele talks about the moment she made the decision to leave her husband. “You can’t deny how hard I tried / I changed who I was to put both of them first / But now I give up,” says the singer. Reactions on the internet were positive, with fans reporting excitement about the new hit.

Adele’s news making me cry since yesterday about a divorce I never had #EasyOnMe — Isa (@bad_blood_nine) October 15, 2021

The clip is signed by Canadian director Xavier Dolan, and shows Adele leaving a home. References can be seen to clips from her previous singles ‘Rollin’ In The Deep’ and ‘Hello’ – in the first one she builds a house, and in the second one, she lives in it.

The beginning of the video is presented in black and white only, and after Adele exits, colors are added.

A new release from Adele is an announcement that shakes the music industry – with 15 Grammy Awards and hits with impressive numbers, the music titan promises to move streaming platforms and awards in the coming months.

*Under supervision