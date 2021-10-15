Adriane Galisteu causes controversy at Record by citing competition presenter

Adriane Galisteu surprised the audience of The Farm 2021, gives record, this Wednesday (13), by committing a live gaffe. The presenter quoted José Luiz Datena, who is hired by the Band, and appointed as his partner Commander Hamilton, who actually works with Luiz Bacci.

It all happened when the famous asked viewers to fill Twitter with posts about the rural reality show. “Let’s flood Twitter with posts, it’s a rain of tweets until Datena calls Commander Hamilton to fly over the region here in Itapecerica, okay?”, she fired.

Quickly, microblog users commented on the presenter’s gaffe. “Bacci seeing Galisteu talking about Datena with Commander Hamilton [emoji de um palhaço]”, joked an internet user.

“Wasn’t Commander Hamilton working with Bacci? Why did Galisteu say Datena?”, reacted another viewer.

Recently, Galisteus faced with good humor the rumors that she was pregnant with her second child. Mother of Vittorio Iodice, the result of her marriage to Alexandre Iodice, the presenter posted a video on her Instagram profile talking about the rumors circulating on social networks.

In the image, she appears to the sound of the song Zap Zum, by Pabllo Vittar, reacting to a comment from an internet user that said: “I’m the only one seeing a pregnant belly at Adriane Galisteu?”. In the video’s caption, Adriane shot: “I wonder if another pregnant woman from Taubaté appeared?”.

In the comments, the followers cheered with the post. “What an imagination these people have… And the worst: what a vision”, said one. “You’re the best”, commented another. “Too wonderful (laughs)”, wrote a third internet user.

