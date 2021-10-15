Adventures in History · In Australia, young man discovers he has two vaginas after questioning his mother

When she was 16, the young Australian Tee Bartlett she discovered she had two vaginas after she asked her mother which cavity she should put a tampon.

At the time, the realization of the fact was a real shock, but it took time for the doctors to realize the presence of an anomaly. She recently decided to share her story.

And, interview with British agency Caters, Bartlett she stated that as soon as she reported that she had two openings in her genital organ, her mother took her to a doctor’s appointment. However, the professionals told him that there was nothing wrong.

“The two doctors I went to ignored everything I said and made me feel crazy,” said the young woman. “The second doctor looked over there [a genitália], then looked back at me and said ‘no, it’s normal’; and he almost drove us out of there,” he continued in his account.

tee she stated that it was only in a third visit that a doctor noticed that she had two vaginal openings, but said that it was normal. In the end, the Australian found out that she had a congenital anomaly, the so-called “vaginal septum”, which is when tissue divides the vagina into two parts.

Confirmation that there was a problem only came after the young woman had seen a specialist. At the time, the gynecologist warned Bartlett that the anomaly could make his sex life difficult, since the space for penetration was only half of what is considered normal. So, six months later, the young woman underwent surgery to remove the septum.

Through examinations, it was found that the tissue divided the entire vaginal canal of tee, reaching very close to the cervix.

“Apparently, the vaginal septum is normal in babies still in the womb, but it should dissolve,” explained the young woman. “And mine never dissolved and was a little thicker and longer than usual, which is why I had to undergo surgery.”