After 74 years, the last flight in Alitalia’s history lands





After 74 years, Alitalia made its final landing. The final flight, number AZ-1586, was operated on the route connecting the Sardinian capital, Cagliari, to the country’s capital, Rome, by Airbus A320 with registration number EI-DSV. In the cabin, pilot Andrea Gioia, 55 years old and 15 thousand hours of flight, who spent his entire career in the traditional Italian airline, commanded the flight.

A video posted on Twitter shows the emotional farewell of an Alitalia flight attendant after landing in Rome. After his speech, he (and the company) receive a round of applause from the passengers.

From now on, Italia Trasporto Aéreo (ITA), a new state-owned airline, whose inaugural flight is scheduled for tomorrow, October 15, at 6:20 am, on the route between Milan and Bari, enters the scene.

Even though the ITA (or, in this case, the Italian government) is willing to spend several million euros to buy the Alitalia brand and continue using it as if nothing had happened, the concept behind the new operation will have little to do with the glamor of the traditional Italian brand, which succumbed to changes in market characteristics, economic crises and, of course, poor management.

A Brief History of Alitalia

It was on May 5, 1947 that the story of Alitalia began, with a takeoff on the Turin-Rome-Catania route, followed two months after the first international flight from Rome to Oslo.

Three years later, DC4 arrives and hot meals are introduced.

Ten years later, Alitalia grows, becoming Alitalia – Linee Aeree Italiane, a company with 3,000 employees and 37 aircraft that climbs the ranking international from 20th to 12th place among the best in the world.

In 1960, it becomes the official airline of the Olympics in Rome and transports more than a million passengers for the first time.

In 1969 the iconic “A Tricolor” is inserted into his painting of airplanes.

In the 80’s the fleet is renewed and in 1991 the uniforms and interiors bear the signature of Giorgio Armani. In the 1990s, however, the first difficulties arose, thanks to the liberalization of air transport and a series of wrong choices that increased losses.

In 2008, to avoid the sale to Air France-KLM, a consortium of Italian businessmen, the so-called “brave captains” was created, but the adventure did not last long.

In 2015 Etihad tries again, but not even the rich Arab investment of 1.7 billion dollars is able to avoid the judicial reorganization, which starts on May 2, 2017 and has reached the present day, when it succumbed once and for all amidst the pandemic .



