After a tragic beginning, vaccination in Brazil advances and is highlighted in the world

(credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DA Press)

Brazil reached the mark of 100 million people fully vaccinated against covid-19 this Wednesday (10/13), reaching the percentage of 47.11% of the population with the complete vaccination scheme — that is, those who received or the single dose of Janssen or the two doses of another immunizer.

This Thursday (10/14), the country hit the mark of 150 million people vaccinated with at least one dose. According to the Ministry of Health, 150,179,756 doses have been applied so far. The number represents about 93% of the 160 million Brazilians who are part of the campaign’s target audience, from 12 years of age onwards.

With these numbers, Brazil already surpasses Germany and the United States in the number of people vaccinated with at least one dose. In addition, the country stands out in the list of the most populous nations to surpass the mark of more than 100 million people fully immunized — the United States (with more than 330 million inhabitants), China (more than 1.4 billion) and India (more than 1.3 billion) have also completed the vaccination scheme in more than 100 million people, according to data from the website Our World in Data and international news outlets. Many of these countries, in addition to having started the vaccination campaign earlier, in December of last year, have a greater availability of immunizing agents.

In the assessment of experts, the Brazilian National Immunization Program is an international reference. In addition, the habit of getting vaccinated is consolidated in the population. “Brazil has a long history of availability of vaccines in the public health system. The PNI has existed since the 1970s. It is in the Brazilian culture to be immunized”, says André Bon, an infectious disease specialist at Hospital Brasília. Today we have one of the best and most complete vaccination programs in the world. This explains, in large part, the progress we have made in vaccination against covid-19″, he adds.

Resistance in the USA

In the United States, for example, despite the vaccine being available to the entire population over 12 years of age, only 64.6% of Americans accepted to receive the immunizing agent. The country, which was one of the first to expand the vaccination program on a large scale and even release protective measures such as the use of masks, is now suffering to increase the rate of vaccinated people.

Even with a wide availability of immunizing agents and the attempt to facilitate access for the population – installing vaccination points in drugstore chains, supermarkets and shopping centers and offering prizes for those who were going to receive a dose of the vaccine – the richest country in the world did not has managed to overcome the increase in resistance of part of the population to immunize. “We observed that in other countries, especially in the United States, there is a very strong anti-vaccination movement. Mainly, now, with social media, this takes on a very large dimension”, explains the infectious disease physician Julival Ribeiro.

In the USA, with a wide offer of immunizing agents, more than 202 million initial doses were applied, representing 78.5% of the adult population. This index is much lower than that achieved by Brazil, above 92% of the population over 18 years of age.

global phenomenon

The phenomenon of resistance to vaccination has spread around the world. Israel, in Asia, which had one of the highest rates in the world, has struggled with obstacles to expanding the vaccination process, with 70.44% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose. In all, 64.73% of Israelis are fully immunized against the disease.

In Europe, where most countries already had immunizations available in 2020, there is also stagnation. Germany has already been surpassed by Brazil in the percentage of people vaccinated with at least one dose, and the UK is likely to fall behind soon. Other countries like Switzerland, Austria, Greece, Hungary and Poland also vaccinated less than Brazil in relation to the first dose.

The current Brazilian stage represents a notable advance in the fight against the pandemic in the country. The beginning of the vaccine campaign against covid-19 in Brazil heralded a failure. The first months were marked by successive delays in the delivery of AstraZeneca’s immunizations by Fiocruz, currently the most used in the country. The government of Jair Bolsonaro, declared anti-vaccine, was slow to acquire other immunizers, such as those from Pfizer and Janssen, and did a tireless job of spreading false news about the immunizers. “At Pfizer, it’s very clear in the contract: ‘We’re not responsible for any side effects.’ If you become an alligator, that’s your problem. I won’t talk to another animal here so I don’t talk nonsense. If you become superman. , if a woman there grows a beard or a man starts talking thin, they have nothing to do with it,” said the president, in one of his most controversial sentences about vaccination.

Even so, today, the country stands out in immunization against covid-19. “We must congratulate Brazilians and Brazilians for this willingness to be vaccinated against covid. Brazil has one of the best immunization programs in the world, and this immunization policy is what makes the Unified Health System so well here in Brazil.”, comments infectologist Julival Ribeiro. “Despite all the denial of some authorities in Brazil we were, we are being winners in terms of vaccination for the Brazilian population.”, he concludes.

*Intern under the supervision of Carlos Alexandre de Souza