After announcing a political candidacy in 2022, José de Abreu gained the support of colleagues such as Paulo Betti and Marcelo Serrado

Actor José de Abreu will abandon his acting career to run for federal deputy in Rio de Janeiro for the Workers’ Party (PT) in 2022. The information was revealed earlier this week in a live between actors Paulo Betti and Antonio Grassi through Instagram. “This is a very interesting thing. He (José de Abreu) it can be a great catalyst for the artistic class, for us to have a strong voice within the Congress,” commented Betti.

Remember: José de Abreu’s attacks and accusations against Regina Duarte

The news was confirmed by José de Abreu himself last Thursday night (14/10). In an interview with columnist Mônica Bergamo, from Folha de S. Paulo, the artist emphasized that he will dedicate himself to politics next year. “I’m going to give up my career, what I love the most, which is to represent, to help Lula (PT) to rebuild Brazil and the [Marcelo] Freixo (PSB) rebuilding Rio de Janeiro,” he said.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Paulo Betti with the Brazilian flag at the demonstration in downtown Rio Photo: Maria Fortuna Musician Chico Buarque took to the streets on his birthday Photo: Reproduction Artists Dadá Coelho (left), Paulo Betti (center) and Samantha Schmütz (right) Photo: Reproduction Paulo Betti, Dadá Coelho, Tony Belotto and Malu Mader during an act against Bolsonaro Photo: Reproduction

Artists such as Paulo Betti himself expressed support for his colleague after he publicized the fact on their social networks. “It has my vote and campaign”, reinforced Paulo Betti on Instagram. A supporter of former judge Sergio Moro in 2016, at the time of Lula’s trial in Lava-Jato investigations, actor Marcelo Serrado also showed support for José de Abreu: “My vote”, he wrote.

Susana Vieira: ‘I don’t approve of anything from the government now,’ says actress

According to the actor, former president Lula did not support him in his decision to abandon his TV work. “He thinks that today, as an actor at Globo, I wear 47 [em influência de importância]. If I’m a deputy, I’ll wear 33, as I’ll be from the lower clergy of Congress [ao se integrar a um colegiado em que será um entre 513 parlamentares]”, he declared, in an interview with Mônica Bergamo.

Role in the 9pm soap opera

José de Abreu is no longer hired by TV Globo. After 40 years with an exclusive relationship with the network, he started to act — since last year, when he packed his bags and spent a long period in New Zealand with his girlfriend Carol Junger — only in specific projects in the company.

Starting in November, the actor will be able to be seen in “Um Lugar ao Sol”, an upcoming 9 pm telenovela. The plot written by Lícia Manzo will tell the story of the twins Cristian and Renato (Cauã Reymond), who were separated as babies. While the first grew up in an orphanage, the other was raised by a wealthy family.

Teaser: Watch the first trailer of the novel ‘A place in the sun’

In the serial, José de Abreu will interpret Santiago, owner of a supermarket chain. Workaholic, millionaire and linked to the political left, the character dedicates his life to work. Due to his age and his abuse, he is forced to retire. His position is now disputed by his sons-in-law, played by Daniel Dantas and Cauã Reymond. José de Abreu has already recorded all the scenes of his character.