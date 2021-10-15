After Faustão, Band shocks by hiring Leandro Hassum and makes an unexpected announcement for 2022

THE Band is willing to invest heavily in its 2022 schedule and has just made another big contract, months after taking Faustian gives Globe. The newest member of the house is Leandro Hassum.

According to information from Veja, the comedian, who was andstar of one of the biggest audience successes of the Netflix in 2020, it will be the big bet for the channel’s mood from next year.

He and his team are already making adjustments to the format of a weekly program, which will debut early next year, after 21 years of contract with Globo and several successful movies in theaters.

Recently, he started to bet on his productions in streaming and the film Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem was among the most watched productions on Netflix in Brazil, Portugal, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Luxembourg.

With the two new acquisitions, Band has a global strategy of entering the fray for second place in the audience. In addition to them, the network will also feature a weekly game show led by Zeca Camargo.

Fausto Silva’s program, in turn, will be daily and has already registered some names that can be used as pictures of the attraction, which will debut in January 2022.

According to information from columnist Patrícia Kogut, of the O Globo newspaper, the channel has already filed the application for registration of the brands “Embromation”, “Grana ou Fama”, “Mundo Doido”, “Na Pista do Sucesso” and “Reino da Bicharada” to National Institute of Industrial Property.

The records were made on the same day that the Band’s management requested the name “Faustop”. The procedure for delivering documents to the INPI is a way for the channel to apply the names to tables or programs.

It is worth mentioning that the station intends to premiere Fausto Silva’s new program next year. The format will be aired from Monday to Friday and the recordings will take place at the channel’s studios in São Paulo.

One situation has drawn attention. Since leaving Globo, Faustão went on vacation and kept in touch with his new production at a certain distance. According to journalist Flávio Ricco, from R7, the definitions of everything will only be taken with the return of the veteran from vacation, scheduled for next weekend.

The famous spent part of his vacation in Dubai and even posed for a click with Tierry and Gabi Martins.

“And at lunch today I met dear Faust here in Dubai! It was amazing to see him again! And I even had an indication of the best dish from one of the best restaurants in Dubai!. Thank you Faust! Looking forward to the debut of your show on Band TV”, declared the singer.

Luciana Cardoso, the presenter’s wife, shared the first image of the program’s team gathered in one of the rooms at Band’s headquarters. “It’s coming! All done with a lot of love by this 1000-grade team”, he wrote in the caption.

She, it is worth remembering, worked behind the scenes at Domingão do Faustão, at Globo, for almost 10 years.