After STF veto weight loss, Anvisa highlights the risks of mazindol, femproporex and amfepramone | Health

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) released a statement on Thursday (14) stating that there is no new data to support the use of mazindol , of femproporex and of the amfepramone as slimming drugs.

The agency had already withdrawn these three drugs from the market in 2011, but they were released again after a bill passed in Congress in 2017.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court (STF) overturned, by 7 votes to 3, the law that allowed the production, sale and consumption of these medicines. The law also cited the sibutramine, which is a drug of a different class and that remains authorized by the agency.

In a statement, Anvisa reinforced that, since the banning of the three drugs in 2011, no laboratory has presented clinical studies that indicate a favorable relationship in the use of amfepramone, femproporex and mazindol.

“Anvisa maintains the position that the risks of using the three drugs significantly outweigh their benefits. In this way, it should provide a referral to resume the prohibition on the use and sale of these substances in the country,” the agency said in a statement.

In 2011, when analyzing the trio of amphetamines, Anvisa also re-evaluated sibutramine, which is an antidepressant. At the time, the agency concluded that sibutramine’s benefit was greater than its risk, provided that it is used properly and for certain patient profiles.

To control usage, a special prescription was created for the prescription and sale of the product. Furthermore, it also established that sibutramine should not be used for more than two years.

According to Anvisa, sibutramine is the slimming drug with the oldest valid registration in Brazil: since March 1998. According to experts consulted by G1, sibutramine is the only drug available in the Unified Health System (SUS) to treat obesity.

Amfepramone (or diethylpropion), femproporex and mazindol are amphetamine drugs of the “anorexigenic” class, which includes drugs created to induce anorexia (aversion to food or lack of appetite). Experts point out that these drugs pose risks for people with predispositions to heart and psychiatric disease, and their benefits against obesity are limited.

Despite this, the unrestricted removal of the three anorectics from circulation has no consensus among the medical community.

The endocrinologist and coordinator of the Discipline of Endocrinology at the Faculty of Medical Sciences of Santa Casa de São Paulo, Joao Eduardo Salles, says that “amphetamine drugs have not been prescribed in Brazil for a few years”, and that they are different from sibutramine.

“All medications have side effects, so they need to be prescribed to the right patient by the doctor. In the case of these medications, we are not talking about overweight people, but obese people, who have a disease, obesity, which needs to be treated with medicine “, points Salles.

In April, endocrinologist Marcio C. Mancini, president of the Department of Obesity of the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism (SBEM), published an article criticizing Anvisa’s position against medicines.

Mancini says the diethylpropion or amfepramone was launched in the United States in 1959 and is still marketed in that country, and that a study carried out by his group at the Hospital das Clínicas pointed out a benefit of the drug, but that Anvisa devalued the research result by considering that the studied population was “very restricted and selected”.