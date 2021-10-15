After talking about ex’s boyfriends, Larissa Manoela remembers the past; check it out now

Top Stories

This Thursday, the 14th, Larissa Manoela he recalled the time when he was still a child. The actress posted a TBT with some photos saying that this week was celebrated Children’s Day, and that she was feeling sad, and missing her.

The influencer is one of the best-known actresses, having started her career at the age of 6 years. Is it over there became known after participating in Carousel and Accomplices of a Rescue, on SBT.

Larissa Manoela, on his Instagram profile, he has 41 million followers. The actress, who likes to share photos and post stories on Instagram, with her followers, is always praised.

This week we celebrated Children’s Day and I don’t know I got nostalgic 🥺 Today’s #tbt is full of nostalgia for that time. Why does it grow right people?? Such a pituquinha child actress 💗

In just a few hours that the photo was published on the actress’ Instagram profile, it already had more than 350,000 likes, and several comments praising the influencer. Check out: “Not from Larissaa! I can’t afford your photos, child, I’m too passionate”, said a follower.

“My God, you were so cute, lari”, said another follower.