After the Chamber approves the ICMS text, Lira charges Petrobras

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), again demanded Petrobras today to act in favor of the reduction in the price of fuels and cooking gas after the approval yesterday, in the House, of the bill that changes the collection of ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) on items.

“The Chamber took the 1st step to contain the rise in fuel prices. We changed the incidence of ICMS. We did our part and gave an answer to Brazil. Now, we are waiting for Petrobras”, began the deputy on Twitter.

The congressman also said he hopes that “gas and fuels are lighter in the tight pockets of Brazilians” after the approval of the basic text of the bill.

The Chamber took the 1st step to contain the rise in fuel prices. We changed the incidence of ICMS. We did our part and gave an answer to Brazil. Now, we wait for Petrobras. That gas and fuels become lighter in the tight pockets of Brazilians. — Arthur Lira (@ArthurLira_) October 14, 2021

Yesterday, Lira (PP-AL) had already stated that there was a crisis in relation to the price of cooking gas and called the Petrobras monopoly and the lack of investments by the state-owned company in the sector “absurd”.

“Cooking gas is a crisis in Brazil, we are attacking the question of cooking gas, Petrobras’ absurd monopoly in this regard,” he said, in an interview with CNN Rádio.

According to Lira, Brazilians have not been able to buy and consume the input and there are those who are using firewood to cook, noting that this is a setback.

“These matters have to be treated with transparency and not with a version”, he pointed out.

Lira also stated in the interview that he does not consider that a change in Petrobras’ pricing policy or a change in the company’s board of directors is the best option at this time. At the same time, he stated that the state-owned company only chooses the paths to “perform and distribute” dividends to shareholders.

“We don’t want to destabilize the price policy and the Petrobras board, but we do want information,” he said, denying there are backstage talks for a change in the state’s board.

O UOL tries to contact Petrobras to comment on the statements.

Petrobras

Despite Lira’s charge, Petrobras declared at the end of last month that it is responsible for around R$ 2 in the composition of gasoline prices, and emphasized that everything that exceeds this value “is not their responsibility”.

The company’s president, General Joaquim Silva e Luna, also reinforced that there was no change in the price policy applied to fuels and that it continues to work “in the same way as always”.

The demonstration took place hours after President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) said he had discussed with the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, ways to lower fuel prices “at the end of the line”.

“We understand that this [alta nos preços] is with the government, Ministry of Mines and Energy, [Ministério da] Economy and with the Civil House,” Silva and Luna said at a press conference in the late afternoon, stressing that Petrobras is only responsible for the production and refining of the fuel — and, after that, “it doesn’t manifest itself anymore”.

Petrobras receives about R$ 2 per liter [de gasolina] at the pump. This portion, which corresponds to Petrobras, is intended to cover the cost of exploration, production and refining of oil, permanent investments, debt interest, taxes and government participation.

Joaquim Silva e Luna, president of Petrobras

During the press conference, Silva e Luna explained that, of the total price of a liter of gasoline, only 34% were related to Petrobras. The other 66% is made up of other cost components, including taxes — federal and state — in addition to the service station profit margin.

In the case of diesel, on the other hand, the company’s share is 52%, with the remaining 48% relating to other market factors. In the formation of the price of the 13 kg cooking gas (LPG) cylinder, Petrobras keeps 48% of the price, with the other 52% being paid by the filling, distribution, resale and state tax companies, such as ICMS ( Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services).

*With information from Reuters