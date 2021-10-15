Aila Menezes rebels after Netinho’s attack: ‘Respect the way I dress’

Pagode singer Aila Menezes, former participant of “The Voice Brasil”, went to Instagram stories to counter the attacks she received from fellow Bahian Netinho. The singer made a post on social networks where there is a show of the pagoda and criticized her posture on stage.

In the post caption, Netinho doesn’t even mention Aila’s name. His objective, who is a pocket scientist, was to criticize PT Rui Costa. “The Government of Bahia invests in culture,” he said in a reproachful tone. Then, he criticized the way the singer dances and dresses.

“Respect my pagoda, respect my music, respect me being a fat woman, northeastern and singing pagoda within my land. That’s culture, yes! Respect the way I dress, because I’m a feminist woman, owner of my own body and my rights. If this is displeasing you, bite your elbow,” Aila countered.

“Even because, this thing of censoring doesn’t suit you, right! It’s just for us to see a little about your history…”, he continued.

Aila says that the video posted by Netinho is edited and out of context and says she’s going to sue the singer.

“When we say something about someone, we need to have proof and prove it, even in a place where big people meet to solve this: in court! You need to have proof to say who hired me,” he said.

Then she makes several criticisms of the countryman: “Your partisan problems are yours! You are the one who lives in a chaotic moment, within your politics and life choices. Don’t involve me in your dirt, your garbage, your mud. Respect your art.. Yes, there will be a pagoda playing, because we are culture!. It will take care of your health, including mental ones!”.

“Your time has passed, and today you are totally discredited for lack of humanity. Respect me as a Northeastern woman, fat, feminist and LGBT, who knows her rights and her two roots”, she concluded.