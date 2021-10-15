Airlines Offer More Flights with Advance Covid-19 Vaccination | Companies

With the end of the year festivities approaching and with a consistent pick-up in demand, airlines are increasing the offer of flights for the coming months.

The fact that there are more people vaccinated in the country explains the return of passengers to planes. Almost half of the population is already vaccinated with two doses or took the single dose immunizer. And 70% have already taken a dose.

In the first 15 days of September, the country’s domestic air network represented 74.6% of what it was in early March 2020, before the impact of the pandemic. It is the fifth consecutive month of growth, according to data from the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) compiled by the Brazilian Association of Airlines (Abear).

On Monday, Gol released its perspectives for the closing of the third quarter and, together, it has already brought some clues for the end of the year. “Our focus in the fourth quarter is to diligently adjust our capacity to the increased demand in both the business and leisure travel segments due to the holiday season, increase the seat inventory for Black Friday sales and return from international routes to Punta Cana, Cancun and Montevideo,” said Richard Lark, the airline’s financial vice president, in a statement.

Gol plans to increase its capacity in the fourth quarter of the year by approximately 30% over the third, anticipating stronger seasonal demand. Gol said it expected a net loss per share of $2.58, or $0.99 per ADR, in the third quarter.

In Brazil, Latam will operate in October with 82% of its domestic offer compared to 2019. In all, there will be 478 daily national flights.

The president of Latam Brazil, Jerome Cadier, highlighted, during an event promoted by the airline yesterday, that the sector as a whole is very close to full recovery, which should arrive early next year in the domestic market – although the international market should only come back fully in mid 2023.

Before the pandemic, the company operated from 44 domestic bases. It is estimated that in the second quarter of 2022 this number will jump to 56.

Cadier noted that the average ticket price tends to never return to 2019 levels, because the mix of tickets sold will consist of fewer corporate tickets and more leisure tickets, which are generally cheaper. Tourists do not buy tickets at the last minute and get a lower price.

But what many passengers are feeling now is that the ticket price is quite salty, as airlines have readjusted prices in relation to the drop registered in 2020. In addition, routes such as São Paulo-Rio de Janeiro already have more expensive tickets than before the pandemic, thus sustaining airline cash.

Azul picked up the pace and surpassed its pre-pandemic offer in the middle of this year. Domestic passenger traffic (measured in revenue per passenger kilometer, or RPK) increased 8.7% compared to September 2019. Occupancy rate was 80.3%. At the end of the quarter, the company had an increase of 8.8% in the offer in the domestic market against the pre-pandemic.