Alan Wake Remastered – Review

20 years ago the world got to know the developer Remedy Entertainment with the release of Max Payne, today already considered by many players as a great classic of the PS2 generation. The title, which was a third-person shooter, was quite successful at the time and generated a sequel two years later, which was also well received by the public. The developer’s next releases were left out of Sony’s consoles and we only had again a work from remedy around here with the arrival of the award-winning Control, in 2019.

Alan Wake was one of those titles that had its first release as exclusive to Xbox and two years later for PC. Unlike its predecessor, Alan Wake was created with a totally narrative focus. Its story is made to resemble a TV show (including its presentation by chapters) and has a much darker air, with numerous references to other suspense/horror classics as works of Stephen King, the series Twin Peaks and even The Twilight Zone (Beyond imagination).

With the release of Alan Wake Remastered in 2021 for PS4 and PS5, we finally have this title from remedy who stayed away from the PlayStation and who had already recommended me several times over the past few years. Does this remaster is it worth it? As we don’t have a review of the original game here on the site, this review won’t just cover the improvements and changes to the remaster, but a complete user experience PlayStation.

The title tells the story of Alan Wake, a writer with several criminal bestsellers who is going through a period of “creative block” and cannot write anything, who is traveling with his wife Alice to the small town of Bright Falls, in Washington. Due to mysterious circumstances, Alice is missing, and with that Alan goes in search of it while trying to survive with the advance of darkness and various creatures of the night, the “possessed”. This release of Alan Wake Remastered contains in addition to the six chapters of the base game, the two DLCs that complete the story (The Signal and The Writer). Although both already appear in the selection of episodes right at the beginning, it is important to play them only after finishing the game, as they are a direct continuation of the title.

Something that gives a great tone of mystery and increases the immersion in Alan Wake is the narration. Throughout the game Alan will make comments (or thoughts) that make the player experience similar to reading a book. It also helps you to better understand what the protagonist is going through at the moment and delve further into his dark thoughts. No detail is left out and this makes you realize a great concern of the creative team in emphasizing the narrative. This really is the strong point of the game.

Battle mechanics involve using both a flashlight in your left hand and a firearm in your right hand (each controlled by the trigger on its respective side). Generally speaking, you first need to aim your flashlight at the enemy to “lessen the darkness” and then you can finish off with a pistol, rifle or shotgun. It is also possible to use flares or light grenades, which can take out enemies in just one hit. Apart from confrontations against “possessed objects” where you only need to eliminate the darkness with some lighting, all other battles follow the same pattern.

The combat itself isn’t complicated, but it can be confusing at first. Especially when you need to use the flashlight (which has a battery charge) also to aim with the firearm. Several times I found myself shooting in the wrong place because the aim is definitely not accurate. Or else draining the battery in my flashlight needlessly, just to make sure I’d be shooting correctly (and even then I wasn’t always). The dodge isn’t very good either, as you have to press both the run button (R1) and the left stick in the direction you want to go. In many situations you are already pressing these two buttons because you are running and will end up facing moments when you will be pressing and releasing the buttons randomly to run and still try to dodge.

Besides the fight, the movement is still very tight. Maybe right from its launch in 2010 it might not have been a big problem, but today I see how this movement has aged badly, especially with the issue of jumping and dodging that I mentioned earlier. The jump sucks, you do everything to avoid having to jump in the game. Climbing over a rock or a fence can be quite a challenge as you simply can’t jump correctly, your character always slips or just doesn’t stand up. This also serves to emphasize visual problems in which some person or object is “in the air”, not touching the ground. In a certain chapter in which a character climbs a ladder in front of him, it becomes uncomfortable to notice that he does not step correctly on any step.

Bright Falls is a very small town surrounded by many forests. Because of this, most of the gameplay takes place in dark (night) and tree-lined scenarios. At first you like it, but when you’re in the third chapter and you’re still doing the same things and walking in places that look the same, the situation starts to get tiring. There are some collectibles in the game or even QR codes to be scanned with your cell phone camera and release extra content, but your goal is usually always to reach an X point at night (usually passing through forests), to arrive at checkpoints on lamps/poles and defeat similar enemies along the way. From time to time I may even need to press a button or lever to clear the path, but still, the feeling I had was a lot of repetition. If it wasn’t for a really good story holding me back I would have dropped the game by the second chapter.

On the original Xbox launch, Alan Wake had several performance issues, where it was common for you to play a few moments with 20fps. This doesn’t happen in this new version, being possible to play at 60fps most of the time. Still, at times, if you use the flare gun, you might feel a slight drop in frame. I felt it bother me a little more again where the drop might have been a little longer but it only lasted a few seconds. If you want to understand better about the framerate in Alan Wake Remastered, this Digital Foundry video makes several comparisons.

The resolution also doesn’t reach 4k on any console at any time, with the maximum available being 1440p in the new generation. The shadow, texture and lighting improvements are still amazing compared to the first version of Xbox 360. It is important to point out that to do this Remaster the version used was the PC, which already had some improvements compared to the first one. Unfortunately it wasn’t implemented either. HDR nor Ray Tracing. I would like the game to arrive at least in 4k as it has dips or else it was only 1440p but had 60fps spiked without any dip, or even have options to choose to prioritize graphics quality or performance. I really expected more of a remaster in the new generation.

A very strong point for me, in addition to the excellent narrative, was the sound immersion. I played both using 5.1 speakers and headphones and the spatial perception was excellent. The sounds accompany your camera and positioning very well. I was also happy that the game didn’t come with a full price of 349 reais but for not even a third of that, which is fair given the game time (approximately 10h-12h of base game and +5 DLC) and because it’s just one remaster simple from an old game (yet the value on the PS Store is unfortunately still higher than on other platforms).

If you have never played Alan Wake and have had the gaming experience of remedy just with Control, especially if it’s already on PS5, I ask you to create few expectations and understand that the proposal of this title is a little different. Start now with the certainty that you won’t find something of the same technical level. I myself was a little sad because I expected improvements in gameplay to be more “current” and similar, but nothing has changed in what it was. It’s common for some people when playing to have the feeling that the title is currently dated because of old mechanics and minor bugs. Anyway, in case you want to know the title, this is the best version of the game you will have at the moment.

Game reviewed on PS5 with code provided by Epic Games Publishing.