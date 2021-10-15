Alcolumbre sees digital from Planalto in compromising audio leak

Senator Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP) attributes to members of Planalto Palace and André Mendonça’s allies the recent “leakage” of an audio that reveals a possible exchange of favors between the congressman and judge Gilberto Pinheiro, from the Court of Justice of Amapá (TJ-AP).

In the audio, released last week by the magazine Look, Alcolumbre arranges with a woman who would be linked to the magistrate the best way to pay him a salary without her having to work. The money would be deducted from the salaries that the then deputy Alcolumbre received from the Chamber.

The story had already been revealed by the columnist of the metropolises Léo Dias in June 2020. At the time, the columnist revealed that Alcolumbre, then president of the Senate, was being threatened with a compromising recording on behalf of a friend who judged in Amapá.

Interlocutors Alcolumbre said, in recent days, that he believes that the audio was leaked recently by Planalto or by allies of Mendonça in an attempt to “embarrass” and “pressure” the senator to guide André Mendonça’s hearing in the Committee on Constitution and Justice (CCJ ) of the Senate, which he presides.

There are, however, those who believe in Brasília that the audio leak would have come from members of the opposition, with the intention of sour Alcolumbre’s relationship with the government and make it even more difficult to hear the “terribly evangelical” appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro to the Supreme Court Federal Court (STF).