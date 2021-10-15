AliExpress gives up to 65% discount on Amazfit smartwatch

Reference for those looking to pay less for electronics, smartphones and wearables, AliExpress organizes Super Brands every month, a festival of incredible offers involving products of a desired brand.

This October, Amazfit was chosen, which has a selection of smartwatches with offers that can reach up to 65% off on the marketplace. In addition, the products have free shipping and fast delivery within 12 days to the city of São Paulo and within 15 days to the rest of Brazil.

AliExpress's big brand festival also offers a coupon to make your purchases even cheaper: with the code myamazfit you get an $8 discount for purchases over $79.

A leading brand in the consumer electronics accessories market – primarily smartwatches, Amazfit is owned by Huami, a company specializing in consumer electronics technologies. wearables. Since 2015, she has been launching several products through Xiaomi, which has contributed to her growing popularity here.

Among the products featured in the promotion are three recent brand launches: GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3 and GTS 3.

Top of the line from Amazfit, the GTR 3 Pro is in the promotion with the value of R$ 1,564.21. The model features 2.3 GB internal storage for music, speaker and microphone, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 150 sports training modes and a battery lasting 12 days for normal use or 35 hours with GPS enabled.

The GTR 3, which is on sale at the price of R$ 1,158.66, has many of the functions of the Pro version, with the most striking difference in battery life. According to the brand, it has autonomy of 21 days for normal use or up to 35 days in economy mode.

With a look similar to the Apple Watch, the GTS 3 is on sale with the value of R$ 1,158.66. Among the model’s highlights are its 1.75-inch screen with AMOLED panel, aluminum body and silicone strap, which makes it a super light smartwatch (weighing only 24.4 grams). In addition, the model has a pulse oximeter and the ability to monitor over 150 physical activities.

Its previous version, the GTS 2, is also on sale with the value of R$ 1,062.14. The device has built-in storage to store music, Wi-Fi connection, Alexa support and voice calls, as well as a heart rate sensor, oxygen meter and support to monitor more than 90 physical activities.

Another model that we can find at a discount on the marketplace is the desired Bip S. The smartwatch, which is on sale for R$ 278.09, has a heart rate sensor, barometer for measuring atmospheric pressure, a compass and also features GPS and Glonass so users can accurately track outdoor workouts.

And closing our wish list is Amazfit Stratos. With a design much closer to a conventional watch, the Stratos, which in the promotion costs R$ 405.55, has a 1.34-inch LCD screen with Gorilla Glass protection, as well as a GPS + GLONASS system.

