Alinne Moraes and Cauã Reymond debut an unprecedented partnership in soap operas in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ | a place in the sun

by

Alinne Moraes and Cauã Reymond debut an unprecedented partnership on TV in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo

Our heartthrob will be the protagonist of the plot written by Licia Manzo: will live the twins Christian and Renato. 🕺🕺 Our muse will be Barbarian, married to one of the brothers.

Alinne Moraes and Cauã Reymond as Bárbara and Christian/Renato in Um Lugar ao Sol — Photo: Globo

Got confused? Calm down and we’ll explain to you! 🧐🧐🧐

Ex-couple in real life? 👀

  • Yes! Cauã and Alinne had a relationship between 2002 and 2005.
  • During this period, the duo, which debuted on TV in the same year, became part of the cast of the same soap opera twice: Da Cor do Pecado (2004) and Como Uma Onda (2005).
  • However, their characters were from different cores and had no romantic involvement.
  • However, this isn’t the first time they’ve acted together after becoming an ex-couple.
  • The actors worked together on the film. Tim Maia in 2014.
  • The film was directed by Mauro Lima, husband of Alinne and father of her seven-year-old son.

Want to know more about A Place in the Sun?

Looking forward to the debut? Take a look at this playlist! 📺👇

a place in the sun is a novel created and written by Licia Manzo, with artistic direction of Mauritius Farias and with general direction of André Câmara and Mauritius Farias.