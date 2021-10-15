Alinne Moraes and Cauã Reymond debut an unprecedented partnership in soap operas in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ | a place in the sun

Alinne Moraes and Cauã Reymond debut an unprecedented partnership on TV in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo
Our heartthrob will be the protagonist of the plot written by Licia Manzo: will live the twins Christian and Renato. 🕺🕺 Our muse will be Barbarian, married to one of the brothers.
Alinne Moraes and Cauã Reymond as Bárbara and Christian/Renato in Um Lugar ao Sol — Photo: Globo
Ex-couple in real life? 👀
- Yes! Cauã and Alinne had a relationship between 2002 and 2005.
- During this period, the duo, which debuted on TV in the same year, became part of the cast of the same soap opera twice: Da Cor do Pecado (2004) and Como Uma Onda (2005).
- However, their characters were from different cores and had no romantic involvement.
- However, this isn’t the first time they’ve acted together after becoming an ex-couple.
- The actors worked together on the film. Tim Maia in 2014.
- The film was directed by Mauro Lima, husband of Alinne and father of her seven-year-old son.
a place in the sun is a novel created and written by Licia Manzo, with artistic direction of Mauritius Farias and with general direction of André Câmara and Mauritius Farias.