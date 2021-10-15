Alitalia airline dies after 75 turbulent years; ITA is born – 10/14/2021 – Market

Alitalia, a former symbol of Italian style and glamor overthrown by economic mismanagement, should operate its last flight this Thursday (14), before becoming its smaller successor, Italia Transporto Aereo (ITA).

A traditional preference of Italy’s popes and political elite, Alitalia has been run by state-appointed administrators since 2017 to prevent its liquidation.

A night flight from the Sardinian capital, Cagliari, landed in Rome at around 6:30 pm (GMT), marking the farewell of the airline founded in 1946, after a bewildering succession of restructuring and ownership changes.

The company ended just one year in the blue this century, and the Italian government bailed it out several times, spending more than 8 billion euros (R$51 billion) in just the last three years.

According to CNN International, one of the reasons for the demise of the airline is the popularization of high-speed trains in Italy.

The vehicle shows that, according to Italian state-owned railway Ferrovie dello Stato, the number of passengers who take the train to travel from Rome to Milan, the country’s main business route, has quadrupled in a decade. Today, more than two thirds of people traveling between the two cities use the rail modal.

With a focus on domestic flights, Alitalia would be more susceptible to competition with cheaper modes of transport available for local routes.

As was often the case during his lifetime, Alitalia’s final rites were surrounded by political strife, with the far-right opposition party Brothers of Italy blaming Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government for its bankruptcy.

“Today we are losing yet another gem, a company that forged the history of our nation and… made us proud to be Italians,” said party leader Giorgia Meloni.

After trying to sell Alitalia to private investors, in 2020 Rome surrendered to the disastrous consequences of the pandemic for the airline industry and decided to create the ITA from its ashes.

The new carrier, in which the government will invest 1.35 billion euros (BRL 8.6 billion) over three years, will start with 52 jets and 2,800 employees, compared to around 110 aircraft and a workforce of 10,000 at Alitalia .

Under an agreement negotiated with the European Commission, there must be a clear discontinuity between Alitalia and its successor, and the new company is expected to be profitable by the end of its 2021-2025 business plan.

However, Alitalia’s legacy of high costs, mismanagement and strong political and union influence can be difficult to shake off.

The new carrier is in negotiations to buy the Alitalia brand and should keep the traditional colors: green, white and red.

The company reached an agreement with the former national carrier for the temporary use of the brand on aircraft, employee uniforms and other visual identifications. The agreement, which is paid, is provisional, while the Alitalia brand goes on sale in a public auction process.

The use, albeit provisional, of the brand, will allow ITA to start operations without having to spend money on changes to aircraft and other parts.

The launch of a more nimble airline leaves a question mark over the future of the more than 7,000 Alitalia workers who will be included in a government-paid temporary layoff scheme through at least September 2022.

(With Aeroin)

Translated by Luiz Roberto M. Gonçalves