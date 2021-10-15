all about the next 9 o’clock soap opera

Lícia Manzo’s new soap opera has been quoted for the 9 range for a while, but the pandemic hindered the production of the series and a lot of delays have occurred since then. However, the long awaited moment has finally arrived! The premiere of Um Lugar ao Sol will take place in 2021 and you can’t miss it.

When does Um Lugar ao Sol debut?

Globo announced that Um Lugar ao Sol will air in November 2021. In the call, the station did not disclose the exact day on which the first chapter of the attraction will be shown, but according to columnist Patrícia Kogut of O Globo, the series debuts on november 8 – TV Globo’s confirmation should happen soon, as Império’s rerun is already in the final stretch on the small screens.

Soap operas in the 9 hour slot are broadcast after Jornal Nacional from Monday to Saturday. The last chapter of Empire is expected to air on November 5th, a Friday, and win a rerun on Saturday, the 6th.

The kick off of the plot will be the story of twin brothers, Renato and Cristiano. The boys were orphaned at birth and ended up in a foster care institution. Renato hits the jackpot and is adopted by a wealthy family, but Cristiano doesn’t share this joy and is left behind.

As an adult, after years of unsuccessfully searching for his twin, Cristiano will find his brother again, however, a decision of fate will end up taking the life of Renato, who will be the victim of a crime. When thinking about the situation, Cristiano then decides to assume the identity of his brother.

Watch the teaser for A Place in the Sun

Cast of A Place in the Sun

The leading role of the serial fell into the hands of Cauã Reymond, who has two roles, Alinne Moraes and Andreia Horta. Interpreting the secondary characters are also other big names from the small screens, such as Andreia Beltrão and Marieta Severo.

Check out which other names will be in the cast of Um Lugar ao Sol, which debuts in November:

Gabriel Leone

Mariana Lima

Juan Paiva

José de Abreu

Fernanda de Freitas

Denise Fraga

Pathy Jesus

Daniel Dantas

Regina Braga

Ana Baird

Fernanda Marques

Marco Ricca

Natalia Lage

Michael Schmid

Who is the villain of A Place in the Sun?

Away from soap operas since 2018-2019, when Isabel Goulart lived in Espelho da Vida, Alinne Moraes will play Barbara in Um Lugar ao Sol.

A pretentious little girl, daughter of a successful businessman, the villain will be Rebeca’s (Andrea Beltrão) sister and will date one of the characters played by Cauã, Renato.

She will be the rival of the girl in the story, role of Andreia Horta, and despite her golden cradle, she will be very envious.

Lícia Manzo, author of Um Lugar ao Sol

For those who want to watch another work by Lícia Manzo before the premiere of Um Lugar ao Sol, the author has two well-known soap operas that aired on TV Globo: A Vida da Gente (2011-2012), rerun in 2021, and Sete Vidas (2015).

She was also part of the writing team of the series, Tudo Novo de Novo, A Diarista and Sai de Baixo. With the exception of Tudo Novo de Novo, all the works mentioned are in Globoplay’s catalogue.

